Lucid Set To Debut Gravity Electric SUV In November

Lucid, the California-based electric vehicle (EV) startup, will debut their second model – the Gravity in November, a year after its digital reveal. Although specific details about the unveiling remain undisclosed, Lucid is expected to release production model specifications and reveal the electric SUV's final design in the coming months. The exact launch date in November is yet to be confirmed.

Also Read: Aston Martin’s Upcoming EVs Will Feature Lucid Battery Tech And Motors

Drawing from initial specifications provided last year, the Lucid Gravity is positioned as a large three-row SUV with adaptable configurations based on different trim levels. The six-seater variant is expected to offer a premium experience with captain's chairs in the second row.

Also Read: Lucid CEO Raises Concerns Over Car Manufacturers' Adoption of Tesla's Charging Standard

CEO and CTO of Lucid Group, Peter Rawlinson, stated, "Just as Lucid Air redefined the sedan category, so too will Gravity impact the world of luxury SUVs, setting new benchmarks across the board."

Also Read: Aston Martin will electrify Core Models with the help of Mercedes Benz AG and Lucid Group Technology

Anticipated to share the platform, electric motors, and battery pack with the Lucid Air, the Gravity is expected to deliver impressive performance and an EPA-estimated range of 500 miles (804 km), akin to the Air Dream Edition's capabilities. The automaker has already commenced testing the Gravity on US roads, including off-road testing stages.

Lucid's financial position is robust, having raised $3 billion in capital. While the initial plan was to start production of the Gravity this year, the automaker recently announced a revised timeline. Production is now slated to commence in late 2024, signifying a delay from the original schedule.

Regarding pricing, no figures have been disclosed yet. However, amid increasing competition among EVs in the US market, it is reasonable to expect Lucid to adopt an appealing price strategy for the Gravity. Notably, Lucid Air recently witnessed significant price reductions. Therefore, a pragmatic pricing strategy for the Gravity, ranging between $100,000 to $120,000 (or potentially lower), is expected to be employed to attract a broader spectrum of buyers.