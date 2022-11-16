Lucid Gravity SUV Prototype Revealed; Launch In 2024

A couple of years back Lucid announced coming up with a brand-new electric SUV. Though we had very limited details on the upcoming model, Lucid hinted at its versatility saying that it'll be a "powerful people mover". Cut to 2022, we have the prototype of the much-anticipated Lucid Gravity electric SUV which will go on sale in 2024. The Lucid Gravity will not only seat seven passengers, but also promises to be high on power and range. Now the brand has just previewed the SUV so we don't have details on just how big those numbers are.

Lucid says that the Gravity will have supercar levels of performance while boasting more range than any other EV on sale at present, but Lucid's very own Air sedan. For your perspective, the Lucid Air Grand Touring has an EPA-estimated range of 830 km on a single charge. The Air Pure has the lowest EPA range of 660 km. The Gravity is expected to rival the likes of the Tesla Model X, Audi Q8 e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace among others and so we expect it to deliver a drive range of somewhere between 700 km - 800 km on a single charge. As far as speed is concerned, the top-end trim is expected to put out over 800 bhp and clock triple-digit speeds in less than four seconds.

Lucid clarified that specifications and vehicle design are still being finalised, so the SUV featured in the above image gallery could change slightly ahead of its debut. On the inside, it will be offered in a five, six, or seven-seat configuration with two or three rows available. At the front, a next-generation glass cockpit will be packed with displays, just like we have seen on the Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan.