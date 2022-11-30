Lucid Motors Working On An Affordable EV

Affordability is not something one associate with Lucid Motors. Many have compared the new Lucid Air to the Tesla Model S and Mercedes Benz EQS. Actually, many automotive experts believe the Air is able to marry the best elements of the two vehicles to create a new wave of luxury. Its latest Sapphire edition of the Lucid Air costs a whopping $250,000 while its next car, dubbed the Gravity, will likely also cost more than $100,000. That being true, the Arizona-based and Saudi Private fund-backed automaker has ambitions to make a rather affordable electric sedan.

Already, the Lucid Air price wise has been brought down to less $100,000, but there is more scope for a price reduction. This cut model is also affordable at 660 km of range and is pretty decently equipped despite missing out on things like a panoramic sunroof.

“All of the development of the high-end cars has trickled down to this car at a better entry-level price, but still with pretty remarkable specifications,” says Derek Jenkins, the senior vice president at Lucid motors for design and brand.

In fact, as part of the unveiling of the Gravity, Lucid Motors hinted at a more affordable model. “We already know the Gravity will be shown at the 11/15 event, will this car in the middle looks smaller than Air will be shown as some surprise?” Some users tweeted.

Peter Rawlinson in the past has admitted that Lucid will have to make a model that is more affordable and that could be happening, even though the company hasn’t officially announced it. Lucid Motors is not alone as even Tesla and Elon Musk acknowledge the need for a more affordable EV than the entry-level Tesla — the Model 3.