Lumax Auto Technologies Launches New Range of Lubricants And Coolants In India

A new range of coolants and lubricants are targeted at all segments of the auto industry
26-May-23 05:20 PM IST
  • New range targeted at all segments of the Indian auto industry
  • Developed with India's varying climate conditions in mind
  • New range of coolants and lubricants are BSVI compliant

Lumax Auto Technologies Limited, an automotive systems and components manufacturer, has launched a new range of Lubricants and Coolants targeting passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles. Lumax says its new range has been developed with Indian conditions in mind and will provide optimal engine protection while also maximising signed performance.  
 

Starting with the new range of coolants, buyers will be able to choose from three options: 'Smart Cool,' 'Ultra Cool,' and 'Supreme Cool.' The company says that 'Smart Cool' is best suited for tropical weather conditions while ‘Supreme Cool’ has been engineered for extremely cold weather conditions. ‘Ultra Cool’ has been developed to handle all climate conditions.
 

The Engine Oil range meanwhile consists of two ranges: 'Ultra' and ‘Supreme’. The  Ultra range utilises a mineral base oil paired with a Group 2 oil and is designed to enhance power, performance, and pick-up. The 'Supreme' range, meanwhile, uses synthetic oil, Group 3 base oil and high-tech additives imported from the US. The company says the use of Grade 2 and 3 oils in the blend helps reduce emissions and improve the engine’s life.
 

According to the manufacturer, the launch of these products is a response to the rapid expansion of the automotive industry and the need for engine performance and protection in diverse climatic conditions found in India.
 

These products will be available through LATL's extensive distribution network, consisting of 25,000 retail partners and over 340 Channel Partners of the Aftermarket Division of LATL. 

 

 

Trending Now