Made In India 2021 BMW G 310 R Unveiled In Europe

The 2021 BMW G 310 R was launched in India in October 2020, and gets styling updates as well as ride-by-wire throttle, along with a cleaner engine.

The 2021 BMW G 310 R was launched in India in October 2020 at a price of Rs. 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom) expand View Photos
The 2021 BMW G 310 R was launched in India in October 2020 at a price of Rs. 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Highlights

  • 313 cc engine makes 33.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm, 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm
  • Updated model gets new colours, LED lighting and adjustable levers
  • New BMW G 310 R gets ride-by-wire throttle, meets Euro 5 regulations

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the made-in-India BMW G 310 R which has been significantly updated for 2021. The updated model not just meets the Euro 5 regulations which come into effect from January 1, 2021, but BMW Motorrad has given the G 310 R a number of new features, along with design tweaks to appeal to customers looking for an entry-level model in the BMW Motorrad family. The BMW G 310 R was launched in October 2020 in India, and priced at ₹ 2.45 lakh (Ex-showroom). The G 310 R is the most affordable model in the BMW Motorrad range and was launched in Europe four years ago, while it was launched in India in 2018, along with its adventure sibling, the BMW G 310 GS.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About 2021 BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS

umbfor84

The updated BMW G 310 R gets new colours and now comes with ride-by-wire throttle

Both the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS have been manufactured in India by TVS Motor Company, which also has its own full-faired sports bike, the TVS Apache RR 310, based on the same platform as the G 310 twins. The 2021 BMW G 310 R gets some new design elements, including a full-LED headlight, LED turn indicators, and LED brake light for increased visibility. The clutch and handbrake levers are now adjustable, but the most significant changes are under the skin, with the engine meeting the latest emission regulations, including Bharat Stage VI (BS6) in India, and Euro 5.

Also Read: 2020 BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Launched In India, With More Affordable Pricing

Newsbeep
gijgijt

The updated BMW G 310 R is powered by the 313 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine which makes 33.5 bhp, 28 Nm, with output remaining the same as before

0 Comments

The 2021 BMW G 310 R gets electronically-controlled ride-by-wire system which offers better throttle control, as well as improved throttle response. The 313 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine has the same specifications as before, with maximum power rated at 33.5 bhp coming in at 9,500 rpm and peak torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The G 310 R also gets a slipper clutch for precise actuation and smoother downshifts. BMW claims a maximum speed of 143 kmph, with 0 to 50 kmph acceleration claimed at 2.5 seconds.

