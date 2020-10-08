New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS: All You Need To Know

The BS6 BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS have become significantly more affordable. Here's a look at what all has changed on the entry-level BMW bikes.

The 2020 BMW G 310 R is priced at Rs. 2.45 lakh, and the BMW G 310 GS at Rs. 2.85 lakh

Highlights

  • The BMW G 310 twins have become more affordable than before
  • The BMW G 310 R is priced at Rs. 2.45 lakh (Ex-showroom)
  • The BMW G 310 GS is priced at Rs. 2.85 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The made-in-India BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS have been updated to meet the Bharat Stage VI, or BS6 emission regulations, but have also been given other creature comforts and new features. Both motorcycles are available at BMW Motorrad dealerships from today onwards, and have been manufactured in India by collaboration partner TVS Motor Company. The BMW G 310 R is the entry-level roadster positioned as an everyday urban runaround, and for the occasional weekend ride out on country roads. The BMW G 310 GS is described as a versatile everyday adventure bike both at home in traffic, as well as perform flawlessly over rough terrain.

Positioned primarily at new riders, as well as riders looking to get back to motorcycling, the BMW G 310 twins are positioned as premium products, serving as a gateway to the world of BMW Motorrad. Here's a look at what's new, what has changed, and how much the new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS bikes cost, and what they offer to the Indian motorcyclist.

Also Read: 2020 BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 2.45 Lakh

r6e5vghg

The new BMW G 310 R is ₹ 54,000 less expensive, while the BMW G 310 GS is now ₹ 64,000 less expensive than the outgoing BS4 model

Prices Reduced

BMW Motorrad has significantly reduced prices of both the updated BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS models. The BS6 BMW G 310 R roadster is priced at ₹ 2.45 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the BS6 BMW G 310 GS has been priced at ₹ 2.85 lakh (Ex-showroom). The outgoing models were priced at ₹ 2.99 lakh for the BMW G 310 R, and the BMW G 310 GS used to be priced at ₹ 3.49 lakh (Ex-showroom). So, the new BMW G 310 R is around ₹ 54,000 less expensive than the outgoing model, while the BMW G 310 GS is now ₹ 64,000 less expensive than the outgoing BS4 model. Apart from running cleaner to meet the BS6 and Euro 5 emission regulations, the new BMW 310 twins get cosmetic updates, including new colour options, and new features.

mrme976s

The overall dimensions, silhouette and basic design remain the same on the BS6 models

Design, Features & Colours

The overall silhouette and dimensions of the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS remain the same as before, but both bikes get some new design elements and features to justify the updated model tag. Both the bikes now feature a full-LED headlight, LED flashing turn indicators and LED brake lights for increased visibility in traffic. The clutch lever and handbrake levers are adjustable now and feature four levels of adjustment.

3i4u5nbg

The 2020 BMW G 310 R features a new 'Style Sport' colour scheme

Both bikes now feature electronically controlled Ride by Wire system which offers better throttle control and improved throttle response. The electromotive throttle controller prevents engine stalling by increasing the idle engine speed automatically, and a sensor on the throttle grip sends commands directly to the ECU to offer better throttle response and revs. The instrument console continues to be a LCD unit, and offers multi-function features, with a large display that offers better clarity and a range of information.

g1gg1jcg

The 2020 BMW G 310 GS is also available in a '40 years GS' colours scheme

The BMW G 310 R now features a 'Style Sport' color scheme in which special Limestone metallic color combines with red rims and a red frame to create a bold, sporty appearance. The new BMW G 310 GS features an exclusive color scheme with 'Style Rallye'effect. On the G 310 GS, the red frame combines with Kyanite Blue metallic color. The new BMW G 310 GS has another special '40 Years GS' edition colour scheme. It is based on a famous historical model from BMW GS history - the R 100 GS. This edition comes with basic cosmic black color and yellow graphics on tank side panels. In both bikes, the engine housing covers for the alternator, clutch and water pump are finished in new Titanium Grey metallic color. In the BMW G 310 R, this further extends to the footrest plates and rear grab handle.

Also Read: 2018 BMW G 310 R Review

gijgijt

Both bikes are powered by a BS6-compliant 313 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine which makes 33.5 bhp, 28 Nm

Engine and Specifications

There's been no change to the engine and specifications of the BMW G 310 twins, apart from updates to meet the new BS6 regulations. The 313 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-valve engine has the same output as before. The output of the engine remains the same with maximum power of 33.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and peak torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm. According to BMW Motorrad, the engine is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 143 kmph, with 0 to 50 kmph acceleration claimed at just 2.5 seconds. The 6-speed transmission gets a slipper clutch for precise actuation and smoother downshifts. The G 310 R has a kerb weight of 158.5 kg, while the G 310 GS has a kerb weight of 169.5 kg, which remain unchanged from the BS4 models.

Also Read: 2018 BMW G 310 GS First Ride Review

ontl84bs

The 2020 BMW G 310 GS is now priced at ₹ 2.85 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Ease of Ownership

Over 85 per cent of BMW Motorrad bikes sold in India are the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS models, the most affordable entry-level models into the BMW Motorrad family. While the prices have been slightly high for the BS4 models (the justification being that BMW Motorrad is a premium brand), that has changed now with the more affordable price tag on the new models to increase market share. Since the launch of the first BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS in 2018, over 5,000 units have been sold of the two models.

Also Read: BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 Now Priced At ₹ 2.45 Lakh

mvp4jcqc

The BMW G 310 R, along with the BMW G 310 GS are offered with attractive finance schemes

The new BMW G 310 T and BMW G 310 GS are available with attractive finance schemes through BMW India Financial Services with all-inclusive monthly instalments starting at ₹ 4,500 for the G 310 R, and ₹ 5,500 for the G 310 GS. The instalments have been calculated based on a loan under the BMW Bullet Plan, so details on more accurate instalments according to down payment amounts will be available at BMW Motorrad dealerships across India.

ksdvla9c

Both the BMW G 310 GS, and its twin, the BMW G 310 R, are offered with a standard 3-year/unlimited kiometres warranty

Both bikes also come with a standard three-year warranty of unlimited kilometres mileage. The warranty can be extended to the fourth and fifth year for an additional cost of ₹ 16,250, which has been offered at a special price of ₹ 5,499 for the first 500 customers. All these are designed to make the cost of ownership of the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS easier to the consumer.

Also Read: 2020 KTM 390 Duke First Ride Review

gngo127c

The BMW G 310 R's primary rival is the KTM 390 Duke, priced at ₹ 2.57 lakh

Competition and Market Positioning

The primary rival of the BMW G 310 R is the KTM 390 Duke, which is priced at ₹ 2.57 lakh (Ex-showroom), and with the new price of ₹ 2.45 (Ex-showroom) for the BMW G 310 R, it's now more affordable than the KTM 390 Duke. At that price point, the BMW G 310 R also takes on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, which is priced at ₹ 2.67 lakh (Ex-showroom). But also in the competition's list if the TVS Apache RR 310, based on the same platform and with a full-faired design, which is also priced at ₹ 2.45 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Also Read: KTM 390 Duke, KTM RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres

d1iqnvcg

The BMW G 310 GS' primary rival is the KTM 390 Adventure

The BMW G 310 GS will face off primarily against the KTM 390 Adventure, which is priced at ₹ 3.04 lakh (Ex-showroom). The KTM 390 Adventure is now actually more expensive than the BMW G 310 GS, priced at ₹ 2.85 lakh (Ex-showroom). But as far as entry-level adventure bikes go, there's also the Royal Enfield Himalayan, priced at ₹ 1.91 lakh (Ex-showroom), and for something more affordable and light, there's also the Hero XPulse 200, priced at just ₹ 1.11 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure Now More Affordable, With Attractive Finance Schemes

s1bbad

Both the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are now more affordable than before

But what will also matter is actual cost of ownership, including spares and service costs to actually make the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS more affordable in the long run. But either way, with competitive pricing, the BMW 310 twins have a much better shot at gathering more sales volumes with the new BS6 models in the world's largest motorcycle market. And with a BMW badge, they certainly make for more attractive options for those looking for an entry-level ticket into the BMW Motorrad family.

