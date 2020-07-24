BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 Gets Its First Price Hike

The BS6 compliant TVS Apache RR 310 has received its first price hike, seven months after the updated motorcycle was introduced in January this year. The BS6 Apache RR 310 is now ₹ 5000 more expensive than before and is now priced at ₹ 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the flagship TVS offering still retains its value-for-money quotient with the model undercutting the popular-selling KTM RC390 by ₹ 8000 in the segment. The full-faired Apache received comprehensive upgrades with the BS6 version bringing new technology, more features and better refinement over the older model.

Also Read: 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 Road Test Review

TVS Apache RR 310 2.45 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

WATCH: 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 Review

With the 2020 model year, TVS introduced a bunch of new features on the Apache RR 310. This includes new ride-by-wire technology that brings four riding modes - Urban, Track, Sport and Rain. There's also the new vertically-mounted TFT screen for the instrument console that comes with the new generation SmartXonnect Bluetooth system along with riding telemetry. The bike also comes with Glide Thru Technology Plus, which works in the first and second gears to make the bike more tractable at crawling speeds in the city.

Also Read: TVS Zest 110 BS6 Launched In India

The TVS Apache RR 310 feels worth a lot more than what it costs and is an all-rounder

Visually, the 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 BS6 remains the same barring for the new paint schemes and graphics. The engine though has received major improvements. The bike still draws power from the 313 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected mill with 34 bhp and 27.3 Nm pf peak torque, which can be accessed in the Track and Sport mode. The Rain mode lowers the output to 25 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and comes with a slipper clutch as well. TVS also worked upon refinement and the 2020 version has much lower NVH levels compared to the the older model. Lastly, the Apache RR 310 rides on new Michelin Road 5 tyres specially developed for the bike.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.