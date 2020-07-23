TVS Motor Company has introduced the BS6 variant of the TVS Zest 110 scooter. The updated Zest 110 now gets fuel-injection, which TVS calls Ecothrust Fuel Injection (ET-Fi) technology and meets the latest Bharat Stage VI emission regulations. According to TVS, the new BS6 TVS Zest 110 offers better fuel consumption as well as performance, with better drivability and smoothness. The BS6 TVS Zest 110 is priced at ₹ 58,460 (Ex-showroom) and will be available in two variants - Himalayan High Series and Matte Series. The scooter is available in six colours - Red, Blue, Purple, Black, Yellow and Turqoise Blue.

The 2020 TVS Zest 110 has the same design and proportions. The only change is the introduction of fuel-injection

With the introduction of fuel-injection and the engine now updated to meet the new emission regulations, the TVS Zest 110 has undergone some minor changes in the state of tune of the engine. Maximum power from the 110 cc engine has gone down marginally from 7.8 bhp to 7.7 bhp, but peak torque has improved from 8.4 Nm to 8.8 Nm.

The BS6 TVS Zest 110 gets the same features and colours as the outgoing BS4 model

On the features list, the TVS Zest 110 gets tubeless tyres, which are said to offer better grip, even on slippery surfaces. The wider seat and easy to use centre stand are designed to offer maximum comfort to the rider. According to TVS, the Zest 110 scooter also provides superior ride and handling with the telescopic front suspension and hydraulic rear monoshock. The TVS Zest 110 comes with 19 litres of underseat storage, LED tail lamps, front DRL (daytime running light) and twilight lamps. The overall design and dimensions of the BS6 Zest 110 remain the same as before.

