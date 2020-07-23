New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Zest 110 BS6 Launched; Priced At ₹ 58,460

The BS6 TVS Zest 110 scooter will not get any cosmetic or feature updates, but now gets electronic fuel-injection, along with a hike in peak torque.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The BS6 TVS Zest 110 loses marginal power, but peak torque has gone up

Highlights

  • New TVS Zest 110 BS6 gets fuel-injected engine with more torque
  • No design changes or changes in overall dimensions and features
  • Price has seen a minor revision, like all BS6 models across manufacturers

TVS Motor Company has introduced the BS6 variant of the TVS Zest 110 scooter. The updated Zest 110 now gets fuel-injection, which TVS calls Ecothrust Fuel Injection (ET-Fi) technology and meets the latest Bharat Stage VI emission regulations. According to TVS, the new BS6 TVS Zest 110 offers better fuel consumption as well as performance, with better drivability and smoothness. The BS6 TVS Zest 110 is priced at ₹ 58,460 (Ex-showroom) and will be available in two variants - Himalayan High Series and Matte Series. The scooter is available in six colours - Red, Blue, Purple, Black, Yellow and Turqoise Blue.

Also Read: What To Expect From BS6 TVS Zest 110

TVS Scooty Zest 110

48,394 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Scooty Zest 110 Price

k0ndqtn4

The 2020 TVS Zest 110 has the same design and proportions. The only change is the introduction of fuel-injection

With the introduction of fuel-injection and the engine now updated to meet the new emission regulations, the TVS Zest 110 has undergone some minor changes in the state of tune of the engine. Maximum power from the 110 cc engine has gone down marginally from 7.8 bhp to 7.7 bhp, but peak torque has improved from 8.4 Nm to 8.8 Nm.

Also Read: BS6 TVS Victor & TVS Zest 110 To Be Launched Soon

p054nsmo

The BS6 TVS Zest 110 gets the same features and colours as the outgoing BS4 model

0 Comments

On the features list, the TVS Zest 110 gets tubeless tyres, which are said to offer better grip, even on slippery surfaces. The wider seat and easy to use centre stand are designed to offer maximum comfort to the rider. According to TVS, the Zest 110 scooter also provides superior ride and handling with the telescopic front suspension and hydraulic rear monoshock. The TVS Zest 110 comes with 19 litres of underseat storage, LED tail lamps, front DRL (daytime running light) and twilight lamps. The overall design and dimensions of the BS6 Zest 110 remain the same as before.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Scooty Zest 110 with Immediate Rivals

TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS
Scooty Zest 110

TVS Scooty Zest 110 Alternatives

Hero Duet
Hero Duet
₹ 47,250 - 48,900 *
Avan Motors Xero Plus
Avan Motors Xero Plus
₹ 47,000 - 66,500 *
Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge
₹ 49,900 - 51,300 *
Evolet Derby
Evolet Derby
₹ 46,499 - 59,999 *
Hero Pleasure
Hero Pleasure
₹ 46,100 - 48,100 *
Mahindra Gusto
Mahindra Gusto
₹ 50,996 - 55,660 *
Yamaha RAY Z
Yamaha RAY Z
₹ 51,417 *
Ampere Magnus
Ampere Magnus
₹ 44,699 *
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha Alpha
₹ 52,272 - 55,730 *
View More
Jawa Perak 2
x
Skoda Karoq is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Karoq is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Superb is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Superb is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Rapid is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Rapid is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Ford Endeavour is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Ford Endeavour is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities