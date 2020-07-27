BS6 TVS Zest 110: All You Need To Know

The TVS Zest 110 is scooter that is focussed primarily on women riders and has been a part of the company's scooter portfolio for a while now. The Scooty Zest 110 BS6 is the latest TVS model to make the transition from BS4 to BS6 and the prices for the scooter start at ₹ 58,460, which is about ₹ 7,000 more expensive than the BS4 model of the Zest 110. There are a very few changes on the new Zest 110 when compared to the BS4 model. We tell you everything you need to know about the 2020 BS6 TVS Scooty Zest 110.

Also Read: BS6 TVS Zest 110 Launched In India

TVS Scooty Zest 110 59,925 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Design

(The 2020 TVS Zest 110 has the same design and proportions. The only change is the introduction of fuel-injection)

The overall design of the TVS Zest 110 stays the same as before. The scooter continues to have a typical sloping front apron with the same headlight and LED daytime running light. Viewed in profile, the scooter stays the same and the rear too carries over its angular design. The design of the tail light stays the same as well.

Variants and Features

(The BS6 TVS Zest 110 gets the same features and colours as the outgoing BS4 model)

The BS6 Zest 110 gets two variants, the standard model and the Himalayan Highs model. The standard variant is offered in five colours, which are Red, Blue, Purple, Yellow and Black, while the Himalayan Highs model is sold in just one variant, which is Turquoise Blue. The scooter gets a storage compartment up front along with a 19-litre underseat stowage space.

Engine Specifications

(The 2020 TVS Zest 110 has the same design and proportions. The only change is the introduction of fuel-injection)

The biggest update is of course the engine. The Zest 110 now gets a 110 cc, single-cylinder engine which is equipped with the company's eco-thrust fuel-injection (ET-Fi) technology that makes the scooter BS6 compliant and offers better efficiency as well. The engine makes 7.7 bhp, which is just 0.1 bhp less than the BS4 model and a total of 8.8 Nm of peak torque, which goes up by 0.4 Nm when compared to the BS4 version. The scooter continues to get a continuous variable transmission (CVT).

Cycle Parts

The BS6 Zest 110 continues to get 10-inch wheels at both ends along with the same suspension setup which is telescopic suspension up front and a monoshock at the rear. The scooter still doesn't get a disc brake even as an option, only drum brakes on offer.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.