2020 TVS Apache RR 310 Road Test Review

The TVS Apache RR 310 gets a comprehensive update in 2020, the third since the bike was launched in 2017. More importantly, the RR 310 now meets the latest Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations, but that's not the only change! TVS Motor Company's flagship motorcycle now gets ride-by-wire throttle, a full-colour instrument console with a long list of features, including smartphone connectivity, as well as a three-level anti-lock braking system (ABS). The wheels have been updated with new and grippier rubber too, and all put together, the new Apache RR 310 does feel like a much-updated bike.

Yes, the engine hasn't become as refined as we'd wanted it to, and retains the gruff note, but overall the vibrations present in the first generation model seem to have been toned down to a great extent. We spent some time with the new Apache RR 310 on the racetrack earlier this year, but a racetrack test ride and a test ride in everyday conditions are two different things, and worlds apart. After all, the RR 310 will end up spending more time on the roads than on the track. So, is the new TVS Apache RR 310 worth its ₹ 2.40 lakh price tag? That's what we try to find out, with some city riding, as well as some highway duties thrown in, to see what has changed, and what it offers at that price point.

The 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 meets the BS6 emission regulations, but now gets ride-by-wire throttle, four riding modes and a TFT instrument panel

What's New?

The overall design, the dimensions the silhouette, and most of the components remain the same. So, the RR 310 gets the same suspension, same frame, same body panel, and the engine is more or less the same, but updated to meet the BS6 emission regulations, and so it's cleaner now. To give it the new generation feel, the Apache RR 310 now gets a brand new colour, called 'titanium black'. It's a combination of a gloss black lower fairing, and a matte steel grey shade on the tank and upper fairing and panels. The new colour is complemented by the red frame and graphics to underscore the RR 310's TVS Racing-inspired personality. Also new are the Michelin Road 5 tyres, which offer a combination of longer life and much better grip, and yes, they do make a world of difference to how the bike handles now!

Ride-by-wire offers four riding modes, three-level ABS, and there's a long list of features on the TFT screen

There are other significant changes under the skin. And apart from the engine running cleaner, the RR 310 now gets ride-by-wire throttle, replacing the conventional throttle cable with multiple electronic sensors. The throttle-by-wire, as it's called, also powers the four riding modes - Rain, Urban, Sport and Track. There are two throttle maps, with the performance dialled down on Urban and Rain modes to offer optimum safety, offering 25.5 bhp of maximum power at 7,600 rpm, and 25 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. Sport and Track modes offer the full performance of the 313 cc, single-cylinder engine, with 34 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of torque at 7,700 rpm. The three-level ABS is most restrictive in Rain mode, and least in Track mode, offering riders to late brake into corners on the racetrack.

The control cubes on the left handlebar allows access to the features on the 5-inch TFT screen, including riding modes, which can be changed on the fly

Also new, is the full-colour, 5-inch, TFT instrument panel, designed in-house by TVS, and developed by Continental. The console offers Bluetooth connectivity, through the TVS SmartXonnect system and dedicated mobile app, which offers turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call alerts, as well as in-depth post ride analysis and race telemetry, including gear shifting points, best lap time, service reminder and more. The left handlebar gets control cubes through which the rider can navigate between the riding modes, and other details on the race computer.

New 5-inch TFT screen also offers smartphone connectivity, including turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call alerts and more

The long list of information offered on the instrument panel includes top speed indicator, fuel consumption, trip meters and also adjustments for day/night mode, as well as screen brightness. It's a quantum leap on the features list, and for a bike with a price tag under ₹ 3 lakh, the new Apache RR 310 is packed to the gills with features and electronics. But the updates also has added 4 kg weight to the bike, with kerb weight now at 174 kg.

The throttle response is smooth, and even new riders will appreciate the linear power delivery

How does it perform?

Our first ride experience of the 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 left us with no doubt about the 'sporty' side of the bike's character. On the racetrack, the new Apache RR 310 offers superb confidence to push it tighter, faster and harder around corners. And that sportiness translates to the road as well. The throttle response is smooth and predictable, and on-off transitions are smooth and jerk-free. The vibrations associated with the first generation model seem to have vanished, quite magically. The engine still sounds a little gruff, but what TVS has done is introduce massive improvements to reduce the vibrations on the body panels. The result is a motorcycle, which seems to run considerably smoother. In fact, it's almost a revelation how different the bike feels than the first generation model.

Suspension and chassis remain unchanged, but the new tyres make a world of difference to how the bike handles

TVS also offers the Glide Through Technology+ feature, for easy rideability in urban conditions. The system essentially offers slightly higher revs, even with the throttle closed for crawling in traffic, without any throttle input. Urban mode not just limits the power but also acts as a sort of 'economy mode' offering the best fuel consumption. During our test ride, even with spirited riding within the city and in traffic, Urban mode returned over 32 kmpl. Even in Sport mode, the power delivery isn't exactly manic, or earth-shattering; so even riders with less kilometres in terms of experience won't be overwhelmed.

The 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 was always a good handler. With the new tyres, it feels more planted and stable, and offers grippier performance around corners

But make no mistake; there's quite a sprinter lurking under that fairing and those racy graphics. Zero to hundred will be despatched in around 7 seconds, and before you get your gaze down to the console, you will cross 120-130 kmph and can cruise comfortably at those speeds, all day, if you're so inclined. And you will still have some punch left to go chasing the sun, and the horizon. Top speed is rated at 160 kmph, and it's quite easily achievable, with probably some more go, given a long enough stretch of tarmac. Ride quality is comfortable, and gave us no reason to complain, even jumping over speedbreakers, broken tarmac and potholes.

The 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 has become a better-equipped and more modern motorcycle with features not available in any other bike at this price point

Verdict

The 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 is a significant improvement, over the last generation model, that's for sure. With the mandated BS6 upgrade due anyway, TVS has more than made up for the ₹ 12,000 price increment by offering a significantly improved, and fully-loaded version. The new Apache RR 310 is not just a less polluting motorcycle, but has also become better-equipped and more modern, with features and electronics that aren't available on any other motorcycle at this price point. The new Michelin Road 5 tyres offer superb grip, and confidence, whether leaned over around a corner, or panic braking from triple digit speeds.

The TVS Apache RR 310 feels it's worth a lot more than what it costs

But not everything is as gratifying; on the flip side, the engine doesn't sound good enough to complement the 310's capabilities and character. And that will be something which will put off those looking to make an aural announcement with music from the engine, intake and exhaust. After all, it's a single, and despite having impeccable road manners, the character of the engine, and the way it sounds, will probably not appeal to everyone. At ₹ 2.40 lakh (Ex-showroom), however, the 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 is a definite improvement, not just on performance and handling, but also goes several notches higher on the premium scale. Most of all, it feels like it's worth a lot more than what it costs. And that's more than enough reason why it deserves a consideration.

SPECIFICATIONS ENGINE CAPACITY 312.2 cc ENGINE TYPE 4-stroke, 4-valve, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, reverse inclined MAX POWER 33.5 bhp @9,700 rpm (SPORT & TRACK MODE) 25.5 bhp @7,600 rpm (URBAN & RAIN MODE) PEAK TORQUE 27.3 Nm @ 7,700 rpm (SPORT & TRACK MODE) 25 Nm @ 6,700 rpm (URBAN & RAIN MODE) MAX SPEED 160 kmph (SPORT & TRACK MODE) 125 kmph (URBAN & RAIN MODE) CLAIMED ACCELERATION 0-100 kmph in 7.17 seconds CHASSIS TRELLIS FRAME, SPLIT CHASSIS FRONT SUSPENSION INVERTED CARTRIDGE TELESCOPIC FORK REAR SUSPENSION TWO ARM ALUMINIUM DIE-CAST SWINGARM WHEEL SIZE 17-inch FRONT & REAR FRONT BRAKE 300 mm PETAL DISC WITH ABS REAR BRAKE 240 mm PETAL DISC WITH ABS ABS 3 ride modes (RAIN, URBAN & SPORT, TRACK) GROUND CLEARANCE 180 mm SADDLE HEIGHT 810 mm KERB WEIGHT 174 kg

