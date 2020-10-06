KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres

The KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 will be sold with MRF tyres at the same price as before

Recent reports suggest that the updated KTM RC 390, which was launched recently, along with the KTM 390 Duke, now get MRF Revz C1 tyres instead of the German Metzeler M5 Sportec tyres that were earlier offered as part of the standard equipment. The MRF Revz tyre range is also used on the KTM 2000 range and the 250 Duke as well. There may be a possibility of having difficulty in sourcing the Metzelers tyres during the pandemic, which is why KTM chose to offer MRF rubber on the RC 390 and the 390 Duke. The prices of both motorcycles stay the same as before.

Also Read: Updated KTM RC Range Launched In India

(The KTM 390 Duke has always had Metzeler tyres as standard fitment)

The KTM RC 390 is priced at ₹ 2.53 lakh while the KTM 390 Duke is priced at ₹ 2.57 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Both motorcycles get the same BS6 compliant single-cylinder engine which displaces 373 cc and makes 43 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm along with 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox.

Also Read: New-Generation KTM RC 200 Spied Testing

(The 2020 KTM 200 Duke uses the MRF tyres, the Revz C1, which are now being used on the 390 Duke and RC 390)

At the moment, it is unclear whether the prices of the RC 390 and the 390 Duke will be revised or whether this is a permanent solution. Maybe, the company could revert back to selling the 390 bikes with Metzelers when the pandemic situation improves. But for the moment, the KT M390 Duke and the RC 390 will continued to be sold with MRF tyres and at the same price as before.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.