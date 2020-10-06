New Cars and Bikes in India
search

KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres

The KTM 390 Duke and the RC 390 are now being despatched with MRF Revz C1 tyres instead of the earlier Metzeler. The MRF Revz tyre range is also used on the KTM 2000 range and the 250 Duke as well. There are no changes in the prices of both motorcycles.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 will be sold with MRF tyres at the same price as before

Highlights

  • KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 now being despatched with MRF tyres
  • The company is having trouble sourcing German Metzeler tyres
  • The prices of the motorcycles stay the same as before

Recent reports suggest that the updated KTM RC 390, which was launched recently, along with the KTM 390 Duke, now get MRF Revz C1 tyres instead of the German Metzeler M5 Sportec tyres that were earlier offered as part of the standard equipment. The MRF Revz tyre range is also used on the KTM 2000 range and the 250 Duke as well. There may be a possibility of having difficulty in sourcing the Metzelers tyres during the pandemic, which is why KTM chose to offer MRF rubber on the RC 390 and the 390 Duke. The prices of both motorcycles stay the same as before.

Also Read: Updated KTM RC Range Launched In India

71f90r84

(The KTM 390 Duke has always had Metzeler tyres as standard fitment)

The KTM RC 390 is priced at ₹ 2.53 lakh while the KTM 390 Duke is priced at ₹ 2.57 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Both motorcycles get the same BS6 compliant single-cylinder engine which displaces 373 cc and makes 43 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm along with 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox.

Also Read: New-Generation KTM RC 200 Spied Testing

fdjocu84

(The 2020 KTM 200 Duke uses the MRF tyres, the Revz C1, which are now being used on the 390 Duke and RC 390)

0 Comments

At the moment, it is unclear whether the prices of the RC 390 and the 390 Duke will be revised or whether this is a permanent solution. Maybe, the company could revert back to selling the 390 bikes with Metzelers when the pandemic situation improves. But for the moment, the KT M390 Duke and the RC 390 will continued to be sold with MRF tyres and at the same price as before.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Ola To Appeal For Renewal Of Operating Licence In London; Services Will Continue For Now

Ola To Appeal For Renewal Of Operating Licence In London; Services Will Continue For Now
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
10 Renault Zoe Electric Cars To Be Used By Public Servants In The State Of Parana

10 Renault Zoe Electric Cars To Be Used By Public Servants In The State Of Parana
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV

MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV
High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs

High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs
KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres

KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres
Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,625

Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,625
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
10 Renault Zoe Electric Cars To Be Used By Public Servants In The State Of Parana

10 Renault Zoe Electric Cars To Be Used By Public Servants In The State Of Parana
Ola To Appeal For Renewal Of Operating Licence In London; Services Will Continue For Now

Ola To Appeal For Renewal Of Operating Licence In London; Services Will Continue For Now
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Kimi Raikkonen And Mick Schumacher To Be Alfa Romeo's 2021 pairing: Report

Kimi Raikkonen And Mick Schumacher To Be Alfa Romeo's 2021 pairing: Report
Honda Forza 750 Revealed In Second Teaser Video

Honda Forza 750 Revealed In Second Teaser Video
Lear Teams Up With REEF To Launch Xevo Contactless Parking Payments Platform

Lear Teams Up With REEF To Launch Xevo Contactless Parking Payments Platform
Honda CB650R Gets Updates For 2021

Honda CB650R Gets Updates For 2021
Tesla Hacker Reveals The Driver Facing Cameras Are For Driver Monitoring

Tesla Hacker Reveals The Driver Facing Cameras Are For Driver Monitoring
Lamborghini Sells 738 Units In September Worldwide

Lamborghini Sells 738 Units In September Worldwide
MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV

MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV
High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs

High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito

Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
Ola To Appeal For Renewal Of Operating Licence In London; Services Will Continue For Now

Ola To Appeal For Renewal Of Operating Licence In London; Services Will Continue For Now

KTM Bikes

KTM RC 200

Sports, 35 Kmpl
KTM RC 200
Price Starts
₹ 2 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,595 11.5% / 3 yrs

KTM RC 125

Sports, 41.3 Kmpl
KTM RC 125
Price Starts
₹ 1.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,243 11.5% / 3 yrs

KTM 200 Duke

Sports, 35 Kmpl
KTM 200 Duke
Price Starts
₹ 1.73 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,697 11.5% / 3 yrs

KTM RC 390

Sports, 35 Kmpl
KTM RC 390
Price Starts
₹ 2.53 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 8,343 11.5% / 3 yrs

KTM 125 Duke

Sports, 34.5 Kmpl
KTM 125 Duke
Price Starts
₹ 1.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,552 11.5% / 3 yrs

KTM 390 Duke

Sports, 35 Kmpl
KTM 390 Duke
Price Starts
₹ 2.53 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 8,341 11.5% / 3 yrs

KTM 790 Duke

Sports, 22.72 Kmpl
KTM 790 Duke
Price Starts
₹ 8.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,489 11.5% / 3 yrs

KTM 250 Duke

Sports, 30 Kmpl
KTM 250 Duke
Price Starts
₹ 2.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,892 11.5% / 3 yrs

KTM 390 Adventure

Off Road, 25 Kmpl
KTM 390 Adventure
Price Starts
₹ 2.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,860 11.5% / 3 yrs
Mercedes- Benz EQC Launch, KTM RC Range New Colours, Thar Her Drive
03:42
Mercedes- Benz EQC Launch, KTM RC Range New Colours, Thar Her Drive
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Sep-20 09:24 PM
KTM RC 125 First Ride Review
06:01
KTM RC 125 First Ride Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Jun-19 05:30 PM
KTM RC 125, Bajaj-Uber Partnership, Ducati Naked V4
02:57
KTM RC 125, Bajaj-Uber Partnership, Ducati Naked V4
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Jun-19 08:00 PM
KTM 125 Duke, Suzuki Jimny & Nissan Kicks
22:33
KTM 125 Duke, Suzuki Jimny & Nissan Kicks
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 05-Jan-19 08:30 PM
Volvo V90 Cross Country, KTM 200 And 250 Duke And Honda WR-V
19:47
Volvo V90 Cross Country, KTM 200 And 250 Duke And Honda WR-V
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 03-Mar-17 08:30 PM
Maruti Suzuki's Future Plans, Renault Espace and KTM RC200 and 390
20:18
Maruti Suzuki's Future Plans, Renault Espace and KTM RC200 and 390
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 03-Feb-17 08:00 PM
KTM'S Sporty With RC 390 & RC 200
03:46
KTM'S Sporty With RC 390 & RC 200
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Nov-14 08:15 PM
Updated Maruti Swift, Triumph Thunderbird LT, KTM RC Series
22:25
Updated Maruti Swift, Triumph Thunderbird LT, KTM RC Series
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Nov-14 08:00 PM
KTM 200: The Duke amongst bikes
23:10
KTM 200: The Duke amongst bikes
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 09-Jun-12 05:29 PM
Image of Ktm Rc 200 Windshield
Image of Ktm Rc 200 Windshield
Image of Ktm Rc 200 Seats
Image of Ktm Rc 200 Seats
Image of Ktm Rc 200 Fuel Tank
Image of Ktm Rc 200 Fuel Tank
Image of Ktm Rc 125 Speedometer
Image of Ktm Rc 125 Speedometer
Image of Ktm Rc 125 Headlights
Image of Ktm Rc 125 Headlights
Image of Ktm Rc 125 Footrest
Image of Ktm Rc 125 Footrest
Image of 200duke Action 02
Image of 200duke Action 02
Image of 200duke Action 06
Image of 200duke Action 06
Image of 200duke Action 07
Image of 200duke Action 07
Image of Ktm Rc 390 Windshield
Image of Ktm Rc 390 Windshield
Image of Ktm Rc 390 Seat
Image of Ktm Rc 390 Seat
Image of Ktm Rc 390 Handlebar
Image of Ktm Rc 390 Handlebar
Image of Ktm 390 Duke Front Side
Image of Ktm 390 Duke Front Side
Image of Ktm 390 Duke Rear Side
Image of Ktm 390 Duke Rear Side
Image of Ktm 390 Duke Headlamp
Image of Ktm 390 Duke Headlamp
Image of Ktm Duke 790 Footrest
Image of Ktm Duke 790 Footrest
Image of Ktm Duke 790 Tft Dashboard
Image of Ktm Duke 790 Tft Dashboard
Image of Ktm Duke 790 Led Headlight
Image of Ktm Duke 790 Led Headlight
Image of Duke 250 Footrests
Image of Duke 250 Footrests
Image of Duke 250 Handle Bar
Image of Duke 250 Handle Bar
Image of Duke 250 Fuel Tank
Image of Duke 250 Fuel Tank
Image of Front Fork
Image of Front Fork
Image of Triple Clamp
Image of Triple Clamp
Image of Rear Shock
Image of Rear Shock
Image of Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities