BS6 KTM RC 125, RC 200 And RC 390 Launched In New Colours

KTM India officially announced that it has updated its RC range with new colour options. The BS6 compliant RC 125 motorcycle is now available in Dark Galvano shade whereas the RC 200 is available in Electronic Orange, respectively. The KTM RC 390 bike gets a new Metallic Silver colour.

The KTM RC 390, RC 200, and RC 125 motorcycles are now available in new colour options

Highlights

  • KTM India has introduced new colours on the RC 125, RC 200 & RC 390 bikes
  • Apart from the new colours, the KTM RC range sees no mechanical changes
  • The price of the KTM RC range remains unchanged in India

KTM India today officially introduced new colour options for its BS6 compliant SuperSport range which includes RC125, RC200 and RC390 motorcycles. The new colour options are launched in addition to the BS6 KTM range launched earlier in Feb 2020. With new shades added in the pallet, the prices of the fully-faired motorcycles remain unchanged. The KTM RC 390 flagship bike gets Metallic Silver colour which is priced at ₹ 2.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The KTM RC 125 and RC 200 motorcycles get Electronic Orange and Dark Galvano respectively.

t4cq218

The BS6 KTM RC 125 bike with Dark Galvano colour costs ₹ 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The KTM RC 125 motorcycle with a new colour is priced at ₹ 1.59 lakh whereas the RC 200 costs ₹ 2 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The new colours have been added to the existing colours offering more choices for the prospective buyers to choose a colour that suits best for them. KTM's RC range is inspired by KTM's RC16 & Moto3 factory racers.

Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said "The KTM RCs are race-bred machines with its technology & form inspired from the MotoGP racer- KTM RC 16. The fully-faired motorcycles have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. Also, the enthusiasts of SuperSport motorcycles in India prefer aggressive sharp looks coupled with exciting colour options. These new colours have been carefully selected to complement the existing range. These additional options on each KTM RC will further enhance its appeal amongst the young & ambitious biking enthusiasts."

c5f4uuq

The KTM RC 200 with Electronic Orange colour is priced at ₹ 2 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The RC 125 motorcycle is KTM's affordable fully-faired bike which comes powered by a 125 cc engine, liquid-cooled engine. The unit makes 14 bhp and 12 Nm of power figures. The RC 200 uses a 199.5 cc liquid-cooled engine making 25 bhp with 19 Nm of peak torque. The flagship RC 390 gets a 390 cc engine that puts out 43 bhp and 37 Nm of torque. All the RC models are equipped with 43mm upside-down forks up front and adjustable mono-shock setup at the rear.

Here are the prices of the BS6 KTM RC range:

Model

Price

Colour

KTM RC 125

₹ 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Dark Galvano

KTM RC 200

₹ 2.00 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Electronic Orange

KTM RC 390

₹ 2.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Metallic Silver

