Magenta Introduces Its EV Fleet Management System In Mumbai And Chennai

EVET by Magenta EV, the e-mobility platform, which has been running its EV fleet for urban logistics movement for about a year now in Bengaluru, now enters Mumbai and Chennai markets, with an aim to roll out over 500+ units in the next 3-4 months to both cities. The Mumbai-based company would introduce electric three-wheelers in the L5 categories in the new markets. EVET by Magenta has witnessed two-fold month-on-month growth since its launch in Bengaluru. In its next phase, Magenta EV shall further penetrate the southern markets starting with Hyderabad by the end of December 2022.

Darryl Dias, Co-founder, Magenta Group said, “We are extremely proud and excited to launch end to end logistics services with our IoT, and AI-enabled electric Fleet in Mumbai and Chennai. With the new markets, we aim to partner with the businesses & neighborhood stores to provide eco-friendly and delivery services through our EV Fleet, which will help adopt a carbon-free ecosystem to reduce pollution in the cities.”

EVET, our Electric Mobility platform, and its EV Fleet have indeed upgraded the last mile delivery in India.#fleetowners #EVET #ecosystem pic.twitter.com/NWG0YjTkCS — Magenta | ChargeGrid | EVET | Infomatics (@MagentaPvtLtd) February 21, 2022

The EVET EV Fleet is used to transport medium and large-sized cargo and offers significant cost savings. The running cost of an electric vehicle is on average about Rs. 1.5–2 per km, whereas operating a petrol vehicle hovers around Rs. 8–9 per km. The fleet runs on in-house designed EVET's proprietary Fleet Management System (FMS) that provides real-time data for track and trace, dedicated service support, and operational enablement via the unique driver training and certification program.