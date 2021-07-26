  • Home
  • News
  • Magna Buys ADAS Supplier Veoneer For $3.8 Billion

Magna Buys ADAS Supplier Veoneer For $3.8 Billion

Veoneer creates semi-autonomous driving features like hands-free & crash avoidance technology.
authorBy Sahil Gupta
26-Jul-21 12:31 PM IST
Magna Buys ADAS Supplier Veoneer For $3.8 Billion banner
Highlights
  • Veoneer has been one of the leading ADAS suppliers in the world
  • Magna has been building elements for electrification and self driving
  • The transaction will close at the end of the year

Canadian company, Magna International, which is one of the biggest automotive manufacturers in the world has acquired Veoneer, a company known for the development of ADAS technology for $3.8 billion. The transaction is expected to close later this year. 

Veoneer creates semi-autonomous driving features like hands-free and crash avoidance technology. In recent years, with the improvement in ADAS technology, many automakers have leaned on the expertise of third parties like Veoneer to give their cars a technological edge in light of the development of fully self-driving vehicles from companies like Waymo. 

"Veoneer's complementary technology offerings, customer base, and geographic footprint make it an excellent fit with our ADAS business, and the acquisition strengthens our global engineering and software development talent base," said Magna CEO Swamy Kotagiri. 

snnqgh04

Magna is one of the world's largest contract manufacturers

"We expect the combined entity to be an industry leader in active safety solutions, to enhance its position in complete ADAS systems, and to be well-positioned for the transition towards higher levels of autonomy. The acquisition is also consistent with our go-forward strategy to accelerate investment in high-growth areas," he added. 

Traditional manufacturers like GM and Ford are introducing hands-free driving software to their vehicles. GM owns self-driving startup Cruise, while Ford has a partnership with Argo AI of full self-driving and is also betting big on ADAS with its Blue Cruise service for the F-150 pickup.  Veoneer spawned out of auto safety supplier AutoLive in 2018. 

"This is a compelling transaction for all stakeholders. It will deliver significant and immediate value to Veoneer stockholders through an attractive premium to our trading price, and provide new opportunities for our employees to join one of the most capable suppliers in the mobility space. In addition, combining forces with Magna will allow the combined business to elevate its status as a full-systems ADAS supplier, which should benefit our customers, supplier partners and ultimately consumers," said Jan Carlson, Veoneer's Chairman, President & CEO. 

Related Articles
Minda Corporation Announces Partnership With Daesung Eltec For ADAS Solutions
Minda Corporation Announces Partnership With Daesung Eltec For ADAS Solutions
8 hours ago
GM Doubles Miles Open To Its Super Cruise Technology
GM Doubles Miles Open To Its Super Cruise Technology
2 months ago
GM Doubles Miles Open To Its Super Cruise Technology
GM Doubles Miles Open To Its Super Cruise Technology
3 months ago
How Intel Is Helping Roads Become Safer In India
How Intel Is Helping Roads Become Safer In India
4 months ago

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens

Question Of The Day

Who do you think is the bigger expert on cars?

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh