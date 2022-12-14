Mahindra Racing Unveils Formula E Season 9 Challenger Livery

Mahindra Racing has finally taken the covers off its Gen9 challenger. Named the M9Electro, the electric racecar will race in Formula E's season 9, wearing a livery designed by Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE). The M9Electro will be piloted by 2016/17 Formula E champion Lucas Di Grassi - who joins the team this year - and teammate Oliver Rowland. Indian driver Jehan Daruvala will also be a part of the drivers' squad, as a test & reserve driver for the Indian team.

“I am delighted to launch our livery for the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship here in Valencia," said Asha Kharga, Chairperson, Mahindra Racing. "The Gen3 livery takes inspiration from our Born Electric platform design language and marks the latest global colour trend in fashion, with the copper combining with the signature Mahindra red. Elements of the design pay homage to Mahindra Racing history and our previous successes, with others demonstrating our vision towards the Gen3 era of Formula E. We are especially excited to bring our cars to India in February to celebrate the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix.”

The pre-season test in Valencia will also mark the first official outing for Mahindra Racing’s new CEO, Frederic Bertrand, who joins the team ahead of Season 9. “I am very excited for this new dawn at Mahindra Racing. It is a new start for the team, with this fresh new look on the cars," said Bertrand. "I have high hopes for the direction of the team, we have some fantastic people among us as well as two brilliant drivers in Oliver and Lucas. I can’t wait to see the cars hit the track for the first time later today.”

The M9Electro carries a very striking livery made up of copper and red colours. As opposed to previous Mahindra Racing cars, this is not all red, but rather has a primary shade of copper, to signify Mahindra's “Born Electric” platform. We saw a copper colour treatment - albeit in a much subtle form - on Mahindra's upcoming XUV 400 electric SUV too, which will be launched in the coming months. The front section of the M9Electro is predominantly copper coloured, while the rear of the car carries shades of red and blue. The livery is complete by an exposed carbon fibre finish in the lower half of the car.