MakeMyTrip Partners With Meru Cabs To Provide Sanitised Cab Services

Meru has already introduced an Ozone Treatment to sanitise the cabs at designated hubs in various cities across the country. This process helps by releasing Ozone (O3) air inside every cab and in the process reducing the extent of viruses and bacteria.

The partnership will offer a seamless and safe riding experience to the customers

MakeMyTrip has partnered with Meru to provide sanitised cab services across all major airports in India. With a commitment to prioritise safety, while minimising the exposure of the driver-partner and the passenger throughout the trip, a slew of stringent hygiene measures have been implemented by both the brands at all touchpoints. Some of the safety procedures include ozone sanitisation that helps control spread of virus and bacteria inside the cab, Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) sanitisation of the cab's exteriors, temperature check of the driver-partner at the designated sanitisation hubs at the airports. Additionally, upgraded hygiene measures within the cab include Air-protect Barrier sheet between the rider and the driver-partner, availability of alcohol-based hand sanitiser in the cab among others.

Also Read: Ola Begins Services In Over 200 Cities In India; Commits ₹ 500 Crore Towards Safety Initiatives Globally

MakeMyTrip has partners with Meru Cabs to provide sanitized cab services across all major airports in India

Talking about the safety initiatives undertaken by MakeMyTrip to offer a sanitised airport cab experience, Parikshit Chaudhary, Chief Business Officer - Ground Transport of MakeMyTrip said, "The partnership will help us provide a seamless and safe experience and takes one big worry away for our users who are flying, by helping them pre-book their airport transfers. With its exemplary safety standards for both riders and drivers, this partnership helps us prioritise travellers' health and safety at all times of their travel journey."

MakeMyTrip Partners & Meru Cabs will offer sanitized airport cab experience

Meru has already introduced an Ozone Treatment to sanitise the cabs at designated hubs in various cities across the country. O3 easily permeates through vents, seats, under saturated upholstery fibres and reaches all the nooks and crannies in the vehicle which are usually hard to reach. This pan-India initiative has so far been carried out for over 1,000 cabs and counting.

