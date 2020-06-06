Ride sharing firm, Ola, has committed a sum of ₹ 500 crores over the next year towards various initiatives globally, to enhance safety in mobility in its fight against COVID-19. Ola has resumed operations across the country and is now available in more than 200 cities with enhanced safety protocols. Ola will aim to drive various safety initiatives which include highest levels of driver standards, a host of technology advancements including a newly designed COVID-ready app, hygiene and safety benchmark for vehicles and an industry-wide collective mission in its fight against COVID.

A large number of major cities saw operations resuming on the Ola app in the previous week

The company's ‘Ride Safe India' campaign centers on its commitment to provide the highest standards of cleanliness with prevention and sanitisation protocols. This will cover all modes of Ola's offerings, be it 4-Wheelers, 3-Wheelers and 2-Wheelers. As a large number of major cities saw operations resuming on the Ola app in the previous week, Ola has set up a network of over 500 fumigation centres across the country at various hotspots and airports, to enable mandatory fumigation for all vehicles every 48 hours. This will be above and beyond the routine wipe downs and sanitisation of high touch surfaces of vehicles by drivers after every ride.

Ola has set up a network of over 500 fumigation centres across the country at various hotspots and airports

Citizens and driver-partners will also be able to access the Ride Safe India Microsite which will have information on Ola's safety initiatives across the platform, community and the Industry. Ola is also inviting feedback and ideas from citizens through this platform, that can help towards building a safer mobility ecosystem for the country.

