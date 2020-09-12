New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Manufacturers Need To Push Out Retail Numbers Instead Of Wholesale Figures: FADA President

FADA India says that by sharing retail numbers the auto industry will be able to bring in transparency into the system. This will also help them better predict the industry's performance.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
FADA India president Vinkesh Gulati says that things won't change overnight, but hopes it happens soon

Highlights

  • FADA has requested OEMs to share retail numbers instead of wholesales
  • FADA says actual retails sales will help better gauge the industry
  • FADA says it's a globally followed norm and it should be implemented here

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has asked Indian auto manufacturers to push out monthly retail sales figures instead of the wholesale numbers, which are currently being shared. Voicing the need for transparency in the segment in the latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP, Vinkesh Gulati, the newly appointed president of FADA India said, "When he (a dealer) sells the vehicle and the vehicle gets registered, that's the actual sale. And world over, this is the way comparison is done. This is the way people find how the industry is going up or down. And that is the process."

Also Read: FADA Expects Good Retail Sales In Festive Season

A post shared by carandbike (@carandbike) on

Currently, all auto manufactures in India share their monthly wholesales figures, which are essentially the total number of vehicles manufactured and shipped to dealerships across India. As wholesale numbers are very different compared to the actual retail sales, FADA says that it becomes difficult to predict the industry's performance, especially amidst testing times like last years' slowdown and the ongoing pandemic. Gulati said, "Practically, the government gets its GST when we sell the vehicle to the customer, or else it's just a GST output to GST input. And practically, the state gets the road tax when we sell to the end customer. So basically, these are all figures from a manufacturer to a wholesaler to a retailer and then to a counter."

Also Read: New Vehicle Registrations Fell Almost 27 Per Cent In August 2020

tei0ckag

Currently, all auto manufactures in India share their monthly wholesales figures, which are very different compared to the actual retail sales

FADA has also been advocating the need to upgrade Auto OEM's market share calculations on basis of actual registrations from November 2018. The apex retail body says that this is a globally followed norm and it should be implemented for the betterment of the Indian Auto Industry. Many of its members have also done the same with their respective OEM's and have received a positive response of accepting it if it becomes an industry practice.

0 Comments

Talking about his expectation on the adaptation of this much-needed practice, Vinkesh Gulati added, "Obviously, it has been in the market for many years. FADA is wanting to put in transparency into the system and you cannot change overnight the thinking mentality of people which has been there for around 10-20 years. Maybe in another year or so, they will slowly and steadily accept the actual figure, and this should be that thing going on."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Hyundai Develops Soapbox Ride Hyundai Develops Soapbox Ride
Manufacturers Need To Push Out Retail Numbers Instead Of Wholesale Figures: FADA President Manufacturers Need To Push Out Retail Numbers Instead Of Wholesale Figures: FADA President
CES Goes Digital For 2021; Dates Announced CES Goes Digital For 2021; Dates Announced
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch
JK Tyre Launches New Range Of Smart Tyres On Amazon JK Tyre Launches New Range Of Smart Tyres On Amazon
Tesla's Founder Elon Musk Is Promising Exciting Things On Battery Day Event Tesla's Founder Elon Musk Is Promising Exciting Things On Battery Day Event
McLaren Wants Sergio Perez To Drive At The IndyCar Championship McLaren Wants Sergio Perez To Drive At The IndyCar Championship
Updated BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Will Be Available With Starting EMIs Of Rs. 4,500 Updated BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Will Be Available With Starting EMIs Of Rs. 4,500
Nikola Threatens Hindenburg With Litigation Nikola Threatens Hindenburg With Litigation
Citroën's All-Electric Ami Can Be Driven By 14 Year Olds In France Citroën's All-Electric Ami Can Be Driven By 14 Year Olds In France
European Commission To Propose More Ambitious Emissions Limits For Autos: Report European Commission To Propose More Ambitious Emissions Limits For Autos: Report
Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Up To 13 Paise Across Metros Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Up To 13 Paise Across Metros
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios To Get A Corporate Edition; Brochure Leaked Hyundai Grand i10 Nios To Get A Corporate Edition; Brochure Leaked
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
FADA Expects Good Retail Sales In Festive Season FADA Expects Good Retail Sales In Festive Season
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested
Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities