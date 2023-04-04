Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 And Wagon R Receive Poor Ratings At Global NCAP Crash Test

Global NCAP has released the first set of crash test results for 2023 under the Safer Cars For India programme. Under the latest round, the global safety body crash-tested the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus along with the new Maruti Alto K10 and the Wagon R. While the pair of Skoda and VW walked away with a full five stars, the two Marutis had a more dismal outing.

The new Alto K10 was awarded a two-star adult occupant protection rating. Global NCAP reported that the new Alto K10 had a stable structure with levels of occupant protection being offered to range between weak and good. For frontal off-set impact protection, the Alto K10 offered good levels of protection to the head though chest and thigh protection was marginal to weak. The side barrier impact test also revealed good protection to the head and pelvis though poor protection to the chest. A side pole impact was not conducted due to the lack of side airbags.

Coming to child occupant protection, the Alto K10 scored a zero-star rating with the agency finding that a front-facing child seat (mounted with the seatbelts) could not prevent excessive forward movement of the 3-year-old dummy thus risking chances of serious head injuries. The rear-facing seat, meanwhile, offered good head protection but weak protection to the 18-month-old dummy’s chest. The car also scored poorly for the lack of three-point seatbelts for all occupants as well as not having a manufacturer-recommended child restraint system.

Focusing on the Wagon R, the 2023 test marked the second time the current generation model was tested. While awarded a two-star adult and two-star child occupant protection rating in 2019, the car was awarded just a one-star adult protection rating this time around. Do note that global NCAP changed its testing procedures in the intervening periods with the latest test a lot more stringent.

The frontal offset impact test revealed that the Wagon R offered adequate protection to the driver’s head though chest protection for poor. The co-driver dummy meanwhile revealed good protection to the head and adequate protection to the chest. Both dummies however showed marginal protection to the knees with Global NCAP saying that the part could impact against structures behind the dashboard in the event of a collision. Side barrier impact tests showed good protection to the head and pelvis region though chest protection was marginal. As with the Alto K10 no side pole impact test was conducted due to lack of side airbags.

The Wagon R was also in the same boat as the Alto K10 when it came to child occupant protection. The hatchback was offered a zero-star rating owing to both the 3-year-old dummy and 18-month-old dummy showing risks of severe injuries. The hatchback was also down marked for lack of three-point seatbelts for all occupants and no recommended child restraint system.

Commenting on the performance Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Since 2014 Global NCAP has been encouraging a market shift in India for safer cars. We have been delighted with the positive response from Indian automakers and some global automakers as well. Although there has been some limited improvement, we are yet to see this safety commitment deployed in the most popular Maruti Suzuki models. Given that six airbags are becoming a mandatory requirement for new models sold in India, it is particularly worrying for Global NCAP that Maruti Suzuki does not even make this requirement available as a customer option.”