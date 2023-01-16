Maruti Suzuki Hikes Prices By Up To 1.1 Per Cent

Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices of all its cars with effect from January 16, 2023. In a corporate filing, the carmaker revealed that the prices of all its cars were up by about 1.1 per cent. The company had previously intimated its plans to hike prices for its cars back in early December 2022.

Also read: Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Subcompact SUV Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

The company had previously said that the hike in prices had been necessitated by increasing costs due to inflation and recent regulatory requirements. The latest filing now added a quantum of hike in prices as well as a date.

Also read: Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Unveiled In India

The carmaker recently previewed its EV plans for the Indian market as well as debuting two-new SUVs at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The eXV SUV concepts previewed the carmakers first EV for the Indian market due by 2025 while the company also unveiled the much anticipated 5-Door Jimny SUV and the new Fronx sub-compact SUV.