Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Unveiled In India

The much-awaited five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny debuts in India at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is based on the same platform, and shares powertrain, transmission, and components with the global model. The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be sold through the NEXA retail channel and will have a premium positioning, to help separate it from sibling Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which continues to sell through the Maruti Suzuki Arena retail channel. Maruti Suzuki will launch the Jimny 5-door SUV later this year, and bookings for the off-road focused SUV are now open for a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Jimny alongside the new Fronx subcompact SUV, which will join it in NEXA showrooms.

With the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny, the company takes on the lifestyle SUV segment, which is currently dominated by the Mahindra Thar. Which is why, to offer a distinctive option, Maruti has debuted the 5-door Jimny first instead of the 3-door model.

The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny will use the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine, which puts out 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm, and 134.2 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic. The SUV will also gets Maruti Suzuki's AllGrip Pro 4WD system with a Low Range Gear.

