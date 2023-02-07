  • Home
  • Maruti Suzuki Updates Baleno, XL6 And Ertiga With New Connectivity Features

Maruti Suzuki Updates Baleno, XL6 And Ertiga With New Connectivity Features

Maruti Suzuki India will roll out the new connectivity features via an Over-The-Air (OTA) update. Updates include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Turn-by-Turn navigation and more.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 mins read
07-Feb-23 01:20 PM IST
Highlights
  • The SmartPlay Pro & Pro+ Infotainment Systems get Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
  • Maruti is also offering Turn-by-Turn navigation.
  • The updates will be limited to select variants of the car which are compatible.

Maruti Suzuki India has announced releasing a bunch of new connectivity features for the Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga models. The company will roll out the new features via an Over-The-Air (OTA) update. The new features include - wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity on the SmartPlay Pro & Pro+ Infotainment System, along with Turn-By-Turn navigation. Additionally, the Ertiga and XL6 will also get the updated ‘Surround Sense’ music system by ARKAMYS. It must be noted that these updates will be limited to select variants of the aforementioned vehicles.

In case of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the premium hatchback will get Turn-By-Turn navigation on Head Up Display (HUD). However, the feature will also be available on the Multi-Information Display (MID) of the instrument cluster of all three models. These upgrades allow both existing & new customers of the above listed models to enjoy seamless connectivity and ensure a safer, indulgent and immersive driving experience. 

The company says that both exiting and new owners of the Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga will be able to get the new features. In fact, the updated connectivity suite can be installed using smartphones via the SmartPlay Pro Sync app or download the same from Maruti Suzuki's official website. 

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki had rolled out similar connectivity updates for the Brezza subcompact SUV, while the company’s flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara was introduced with these features at the time of its launch in September 2022.

