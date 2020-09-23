Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The New Age SUV

For the longest time, SUV buyers in India have preferred diesel SUVs driven by the notion that they offer better performance and fuel efficiency over petrol SUVs. However, that's no longer the case. With changing technology, petrol engines have evolved to offer more power, stronger performance and better fuel efficiency, and that has led to more and more people shifting to petrol SUVs. Leading this charge is the all-new Vitara Brezza, which comes with the company's latest 1.5 K-Series petrol engine.

Power & Performance:

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 1.5 K-Series motor is the only 4-cylinder petrol engine in this segment ensuring long lasting performance

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is all about performance and driving pleasure. Unlike its rivals, which offer smaller capacity petrol engines, Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Vitara Brezza with it tried and tested, 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder motor that has already impressed many. Tuned to offer a peppy 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque, right now, the Vitara Brezza is one of the few SUVs in this space that comes with a large capacity four-cylinder petrol engine, translating to better driving experience and long-term durability. So, be it your daily city commute or long highway drives, the Vitara Brezza's K15B petrol engine excels in both without breaking a sweat.

Smart & Convenient:

The Vitara Brezza petrol also comes with the convenience of a 4-speed torque convertor, along with smart features like Idle Stop-Start function

Convenience is the key in the all-new Vitara Brezza! Which is why, in addition to the reliable 5-speed manual gearbox, the SUV also comes with a torque converter automatic transmission that's equipped with Maruti Suzuki's Smart Hybrid technology featuring an Integrated Starter Generator or ISG with Lithium-Ion battery and a secondary Lead-Acid battery. The system comes with innovative functions like Idle Stop-Start that turns off the engine when it is idling at standstill and starts it back when you take your foot off the brake pedal. Now that is smart, right? Well, there's more to it. This combination enables the Vitara Brezza Petrol to offer powerful performance as well as the best-in-class ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 18.76 kmpl*.

*(ARAI Certified figure for the automatic variant)

Bold & Feature-Packed:

In addition to its bold proportions, the Vitara Brezza also gets premium features like LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, chrome grille, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

There is a reason why the Vitara Brezza has been a favourite among subcompact SUV buyers. It's a true-blue urban vehicle that offers an amalgamation of bold SUV proportions with premium features like LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, LED taillights and large 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Furthermore, you have the choice of getting the Vitara Brezza petrol in a wide range of vibrant colour options, which include 3 dual-tone and 6 single tone shades.

While the premium cabin of the Vitara Brezza adds to your driving comfort, the 7-inch SmartPlay Studio 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system keeps you connected and entertained

Step inside and the Vitara Brezza will welcome you with its premium and sporty interior. Keeping you connected and entertained on the go is the SmartPlay Studio 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with smartphone-based navigation. To make your drives even more comfortable, the SUV also comes with automatic climate control, steering mounted controls, push start-stop button, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, and of course the cruise control.

Safe All-Around

Built on advanced Suzuki's Total Effective Control (TECT) platform, the Vitara Brezza is also equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and Hill Hold Assist

The advanced Suzuki TECT platform of the Vitara Brezza petrol and the safety net of dual front airbags, Anti-lock brakes (ABS) with Brake Assist, and seatbelt reminder make it one of the safest SUVs in its segment. In fact, it has already received a four-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. To top it all, the Electronic Stability Program with Hill-Hold Assist adds safety while driving on inclines, while the ISOFIX child seat mounts ensure additional safety for your little passengers.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is supremely capable and its wide array of modern features makes it highly suitable for the urban SUV buyer. Take a test drive and experience it for yourself.

