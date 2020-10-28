Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The True-Blue SUV Made For India

SUVs are the rage globally and there's no denying that the practicality they bring along has found universal appeal. Imposing designs and spacious cabins are appreciated and these modern-day iterations aren't guzzlers either, which was one of the sore points of the predecessors. When Maruti Suzuki decided to enter the subcompact SUV segment, it knew the demands of the customer and decided to build a true SUV from the ground up for the masses. And thus, the Vitara Brezza was born. The subcompact offering was a blockbuster right from the launch and has led the segment with impressive volumes. In fact, Maruti Suzuki has sold 5.5 lakh units of the Vitara Brezza in a little over 4.6 years. That says a lot about its mass appeal. But what makes the Vitara Brezza a bona fide SUV? Let's find out.

The Vitara Brezza's timeless design looks bold and remains relevant amidst newer rivals

Built Like An SUV

The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was envisioned to be an SUV right from inception and that was always the core focus for the automaker's engineers. Unlike its rivals that used underpinnings of hatchbacks, Maruti chose the larger Suzuki TECT platform to underpin the Vitara Brezza to keep the SUV credentials intact. This TECT platform also underpins the S-Cross in the company's stable and was designed to handle the duties of a utility vehicle. This aided in the conception of the Vitara Brezza that sports a ground clearance of 198 mm, ample to tackle our potholes, while the short overhangs at either end ensure easy navigation on broken roads or steep inclines.

The Vitara Brezza facelift packs LED Projector Headlamps and 16-inch precision-cut Alloy Wheels. The cabin packs the SmartPlay Studio infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Urbane Yet Butch Appeal

The key differentiator between the Vitara Brezza and its rivals has been its butch styling. Despite meeting the sub-4-metre requirements, the SUV looks larger than its size and a lot of it is thanks to the clever packaging. The upright front is complemented by the bold chrome grille while the new skid plates add visual heft to the design without the actual weight. The nearly flat shoulder-line and roofline also add a sense of length to the profile, which is nicely capped off with the flat tailgate at the rear. The underbody cladding further adds to the masculine appearance on the SUV. With the Vitara Brezza facelift that arrived in early 2020, the SUV also received visual updates bringing added finesse. This included LED daytime running lights with the segment-first LED projector headlights, LED fog lamps and new 16-inch precision-cut alloy wheels.

The tall stance and a long wheelbase make for generous cabin space. There's ample legroom and headroom in both rows

Compact on the Outside, Generous on the Inside

But the sense of space is not limited to just the exteriors. The cabin is equally generous and remains comfortable for its occupants. The front seats are nicely contoured for the driver and passenger's comfort, and high-seating position coupled with upright pillars give that proper feel of driving an SUV. Space extends at the rear too with ample legroom, headroom and shoulder room for tall passengers, and the rear bench can seat three passengers with ease. The high position makes ingress and egress easy as you step into the cabin, while the large windows also add to the spaciousness despite the sporty interiors.

The naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine shines with its performance and refinement, and is tractable at low speeds

Powerful and Efficient Petrol Engine

Maruti Suzuki took quite the bold step and introduced a larger capacity 1.5-litre K-Series BS6 petrol engine with the Vitara Brezza facelift. The offering remains one of the few in the segment to get a larger displacement naturally-aspirated mill and that translates to a powerful drive. The four-cylinder motor develops 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm which is ample to propel the Vitara Brezza off the line in a jiffy. Adding to the driving experience is the 5-speed manual gearbox, while there's also the choice of an automatic. In fact, the automatic version also comes with Smart Hybrid technology that further improves acceleration and minimises emissions. The SUV is quick for city drives and refined enough to keep the cabin calm at all times. The motor settles down impressively at high speeds and that makes cruising a breeze; this SUV is ideal for highway runs.

A pliant ride on the Vitara Brezza comes from a rightly sprung suspension set-up optimised for Indian roads

Well-tuned Suspension for a pliant ride

It's just not the engine that makes the Vitara Brezza a brilliant package. The motor is supported by a well-tuned suspension that aids in the impressive ride quality on the SUV. The suspension set-up has been worked upon to maximise comfort and low-speed absorption of bumps and thuds making it to the cabin; as a result, cabin noise is quite well-contained. At high speeds, the ride quality is supple and the steering wheel weighs up just right, allowing for minimal effort while retaining the fun while cornering.

Add to that minimal body roll and a feature-laden cabin, and it isn't difficult to think why the Vitara Brezza has been winning hearts right from its debut. With a Global NCAP safety rating of four-stars, the Vitara Brezza is not only a butch but a safe SUV for you and your family.

