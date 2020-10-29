Maxxis Introduces M922F Tyres; Specially Designed For Electric Two-Wheelers

The new M922F tyre are suitable for 12-inch wheels and come with Maxxis' 5+1 unconditional warranty

Maxxis India has launched a new range of tyres that are said to have been exclusively made for Indian electric two-wheelers. Christened Maxxis M922F, the new range of tubeless tyres are built with a specialised compound technology that makes it light in weight. The company claims that the new compound reduces energy consumption by 5-10 per cent, which could help enhances the operational range of an electric vehicle. The new M922F is suitable for 12-inch wheels, and while the front tyre is a 90/90 section unit, the rear one is a 120/70 section unit.

Also Read: Maxxis Tyres Is The Official Sponsor Partner For The New York Yankees Baseball Team

The Maxxis M922F tyres are built with a specialised compound technology that makes it light in weight

Commenting on the launch of the Maxxis M922F, Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head, Maxxis India, said, "This is our first step towards contributing to the Government of India's Clean India Mission. We are extremely glad to have developed these unique tyres, especially crafted for the electric two-wheelers in the Indian market. The electric two-wheeler industry is on a growth trajectory and will witness exponential growth in the next few years. Maxxis is a world leader in producing tyres for the alternate fuel vehicle technology. With our specialised technical know-how, we feel that these tyres will be best suited for Indian topography."

Also Read: Maxxis Partners With Honda Two Wheelers As The New Tyre Supplier For Hornet 2.0

The M922F come with circumferential grooves along with lateral ones which work together to offer improved grip

Maxxis says that the new tyres come with circumferential grooves along with lateral ones which work together to offer improved grip. Furthermore, the tyres come with a larger contact patch, ensuring more stability, while the company says that it also offers smooth performance on both wet roads and dry terrain. Additionally, the new M922F will also come with Maxxis' 5+1 unconditional warranty, which is a no-questions-asked offer that applies to all unserviceable and unrepairable tyres.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.