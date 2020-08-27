Maxxis Partners With Honda Two Wheelers As The New Tyre Supplier For Hornet 2.0

Maxxis India has announced entering a partnership with Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) as the tyre supplier for the company's newly launched Honda Hornet 2.0. The new 184 cc naked motorcycle from Honda will exclusively come with Maxxis' Extramaxx tyre, featuring a 110/70-17 section unit upfront and 140/70-17 tyre at the rear. The company says that the Maxxis Extramaxx tyres are designed to offer a smooth ride during long journeys on tough terrains. Also, it's built using tough aramid fibres, which are also used for making bulletproof vests, thus claiming to offer better control and minimizes the chances of punctures.

The Honda Hornet 2.0 comes with Maxxis' Extramaxx tyre, featuring a 110/70-17 section unit upfront and 140/70-17 tyre at the rear

Commenting on the association, Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head, Maxxis India, said, "We are very excited about this newly forged association with Honda Hornet 2.0. The product has already generated a lot of anticipation in the India market and Extramaxx tyres will further elevate the rider's experience of driving this juggernaut. Our Extramaxx tyres, made with the World's Most Advanced Technology Aramid Fibre has already proved its mettle amongst the most rugged terrains and gives the real 'Thrill of Driving' with utmost safety and comfort."

Maxxis says that the the wide and flatter tyre profile helps provide a larger contact patch, better grip, and handling at high speeds

Maxxis says that the tyre's dual-compound composition minimises rolling resistance while improving stability and tyre life. Thanks to what it calls the 'Carcass Breaker' structure, the company claims that Extramaxx is two times stronger than an ordinary tyre while having a softer side compound on the rear tyre provides higher traction and better control during cornering. Also, the wide and flatter tyre profile helps provide a larger contact patch, better grip, and handling at high speeds. As for the new Honda Hornet 2.0, the motorcycle comes with a 184 cc engine which is fuel-injected and makes 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with 16.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Maxxis India is currently targeting to capture a market share of at least 15 per cent of India's two-wheeler tyre market by 2023. The company says that India is poised to play a vital role in achieving Maxxis's global vision to become one of the top 5 tyres manufactures in the world by 2026, and it currently plans to set up five more plants in India which will also cater to the 4-wheeler tyre market.

