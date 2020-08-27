New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Maxxis Partners With Honda Two Wheelers As The New Tyre Supplier For Hornet 2.0

The newly launched Honda Hornet 2.0 will exclusively feature Maxxis' Extramaxx dual compound tyre. It's built using tough aramid fibres and thus claim to offer better control and minimise the chances of punctures.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The new Honda Hornet 2.0 will feature Maxxis Extramaxx dual compound tyres

Highlights

  • Maxxis' Extramaxx tyres are known for better handling and speed stability
  • Extramaxx is built using aramid fibre that ensures durability and control
  • The Hornet 2.0 gets 110/70-17 M6233 up front and 140/70-17 M6234 at rear

Maxxis India has announced entering a partnership with Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) as the tyre supplier for the company's newly launched Honda Hornet 2.0. The new 184 cc naked motorcycle from Honda will exclusively come with Maxxis' Extramaxx tyre, featuring a 110/70-17 section unit upfront and 140/70-17 tyre at the rear. The company says that the Maxxis Extramaxx tyres are designed to offer a smooth ride during long journeys on tough terrains. Also, it's built using tough aramid fibres, which are also used for making bulletproof vests, thus claiming to offer better control and minimizes the chances of punctures.

Also Read: Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched; Priced At Rs 1.26 Lakh

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.27 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda Hornet 2.0 Price

abplf1u

The Honda Hornet 2.0 comes with Maxxis' Extramaxx tyre, featuring a 110/70-17 section unit upfront and 140/70-17 tyre at the rear

Commenting on the association, Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head, Maxxis India, said, "We are very excited about this newly forged association with Honda Hornet 2.0. The product has already generated a lot of anticipation in the India market and Extramaxx tyres will further elevate the rider's experience of driving this juggernaut. Our Extramaxx tyres, made with the World's Most Advanced Technology Aramid Fibre has already proved its mettle amongst the most rugged terrains and gives the real 'Thrill of Driving' with utmost safety and comfort."

Also Read: Honda Hornet 2.0 Bookings Open; Deliveries In September 2020

1dqnrhm4

Maxxis says that the the wide and flatter tyre profile helps provide a larger contact patch, better grip, and handling at high speeds

Maxxis says that the tyre's dual-compound composition minimises rolling resistance while improving stability and tyre life. Thanks to what it calls the 'Carcass Breaker' structure, the company claims that Extramaxx is two times stronger than an ordinary tyre while having a softer side compound on the rear tyre provides higher traction and better control during cornering. Also, the wide and flatter tyre profile helps provide a larger contact patch, better grip, and handling at high speeds. As for the new Honda Hornet 2.0, the motorcycle comes with a 184 cc engine which is fuel-injected and makes 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with 16.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Maxxis India Partners With Yamaha For Retail Tyre Sales

0 Comments

Maxxis India is currently targeting to capture a market share of at least 15 per cent of India's two-wheeler tyre market by 2023. The company says that India is poised to play a vital role in achieving Maxxis's global vision to become one of the top 5 tyres manufactures in the world by 2026, and it currently plans to set up five more plants in India which will also cater to the 4-wheeler tyre market.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Hornet 2.0 with Immediate Rivals

Honda Hornet 2.0
Honda
Hornet 2.0

Latest News

Maxxis Partners With Honda Two Wheelers As The New Tyre Supplier For Hornet 2.0 Maxxis Partners With Honda Two Wheelers As The New Tyre Supplier For Hornet 2.0
Skoda Begins Pre-Bookings For The Rapid Automatic Skoda Begins Pre-Bookings For The Rapid Automatic
New Honda City Hybrid Revealed In Malaysia; India Launch Expected In 2021 New Honda City Hybrid Revealed In Malaysia; India Launch Expected In 2021
Grinntech Unveils Its Range Of Batteries And Battery Management Systems For Electric Two-Wheelers And Three-Wheelers Grinntech Unveils Its Range Of Batteries And Battery Management Systems For Electric Two-Wheelers And Three-Wheelers
Honda Hornet 2.0 Bookings Open; Deliveries In September 2020 Honda Hornet 2.0 Bookings Open; Deliveries In September 2020
Audi Is Supporting Nunam An NGO That Makes Use Of Discarded Batteries For Indian Merchants Audi Is Supporting Nunam An NGO That Makes Use Of Discarded Batteries For Indian Merchants
Mercedes-AMG Project One Testing Begins In Germany Mercedes-AMG Project One Testing Begins In Germany
Honda Hornet 2.0 With 184 cc Engine Launched; Priced At Rs 1.26 Lakh Honda Hornet 2.0 With 184 cc Engine Launched; Priced At Rs 1.26 Lakh
Honda Goes Small With First All-Electric Car Honda Goes Small With First All-Electric Car
Peter Thiel And Volvo Backed LiDAR Maker Luminar Is Going Public With A Valuation Of $3.4 Billion Peter Thiel And Volvo Backed LiDAR Maker Luminar Is Going Public With A Valuation Of $3.4 Billion
2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.07 Crore 2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.07 Crore
BlackBerry's QNX Operating System To Enable Level 3 Self Driving For Xpeng In China BlackBerry's QNX Operating System To Enable Level 3 Self Driving For Xpeng In China
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Final Teaser Released Ahead Of Global Debut In September 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Final Teaser Released Ahead Of Global Debut In September
New Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch Live Highlights; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications New Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch Live Highlights; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications
McLaren Confirms New Hybrid Platform; First Model Expected In 2021 McLaren Confirms New Hybrid Platform; First Model Expected In 2021

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,500
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine

Honda CB Shine

₹ 68,812
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 67,300
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

₹ 65,419
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 64,098
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Honda Hornet 2.0 Alternatives

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
₹ 1.29 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
₹ 1.2 Lakh *
KTM 125 Duke
KTM 125 Duke
₹ 1.38 Lakh *
Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.4 - 1.41 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
₹ 1.42 Lakh *
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha Fazer 25
₹ 1.44 Lakh *
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero Karizma ZMR
₹ 1.08 - 1.11 Lakh *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.49 - 1.5 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 1.04 - 1.07 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 4
x
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
Honda Hornet 2.0 With 184 cc Engine Launched; Priced At Rs 1.26 Lakh
Honda Hornet 2.0 With 184 cc Engine Launched; Priced At Rs 1.26 Lakh
2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.07 Crore
2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.07 Crore
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities