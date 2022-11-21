Mercedes-Benz India Appoints Lance Bennett As New Vice President, Sales & Marketing

Mercedes-Benz India has announced the appointment of Lance Bennett as its new Vice President, Sales & Marketing. Bennett will take over his new role from February 1, 2023. The move comes following Mercedes India’s announcement earlier in the year to elevate current VP of sales Santosh Iyer to the role of MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India from January 2023.

Announcing the organizational change, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “We are excited to welcome Lance Bennett to Mercedes- Benz India. Lance has successfully grown the Mercedes-AMG business in New Zealand and has rich experience across finance, sales, operations and product management functions. He oversaw the implementation of Retail of the Future in New Zealand. We are confident that Lance with his international market experience and proven record of driving customer excellence, will continue the growth momentum of Mercedes-Benz in India. I thank both Santosh and Lance for their invaluable contribution to the brand in respective markets and wish them the very best for their new roles.”

Santosh Iyer is set to be elevated to the role of MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India from January 2023

Bennett currently holds the position of General Manager and Company Director, at Mercedes-Benz New Zealand. Bennet is responsible for the marketing and after-sales support for the brand’s passenger cars in the country. He has overseen Mercedes’s move to the direct-to-customer sales model in 2021-22, launch the EQ brand as well as helped grow the AMG performance range in New Zealand.

Bennett started his career with Mercedes-Benz New Zealand in 2005 as a management consultant and has held several senior positions in the automotive industry spanning Finance, Sales, Operations and Product Management, including postings in the United States, Australia and New Zealand. He rejoined Mercedes in 2019 as CFO, of Mercedes Benz New Zealand before being elevated to his current position.