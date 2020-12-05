New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mercedes-Benz Produces 4 Lakh G-Class SUVs

The next step for the G-Class then is to make it a zero-emission off-road vehicle to make it future proof and Mercedes-Benz is working on exactly that.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
The next step for the G-Class then is to make it a zero-emission off-road vehicle expand View Photos
The next step for the G-Class then is to make it a zero-emission off-road vehicle

The G-Class has been manufactured since 1979, and now this off-road icon has hit the milestone of 400,000 models produced. To mark this anniversary, a red Mercedes-Benz G 400 d rolled off the production line in Graz. The car is headed to a long-term customer from the Rhineland who has been a fan of this angular classic since 1979 and now has around 20 models.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Upgraded With 11 kW Charger

Dr Emmerich Schiller, head of the Off-Road Vehicles division and CEO of Mercedes-Benz G GmbH in Graz/Austria, "We are so proud to have produced 400,000 of these off-road vehicles. We'd like to thank our loyal customers and fans, plus our employees - not to mention our production partner in Graz, Magna Steyr. At present, demand far exceeds the production capacity available."

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQC Review

Newsbeep

The next step for the G-Class then is to make it a zero-emission off-road vehicle to make it future proof and Mercedes-Benz is working on exactly that. The G sub-brand plays a key role in the strategic realignment at Mercedes-Benz. This realignment focuses on a convincing luxury experience that's electric, software-driven and sustainable. As far as this latter point goes, Mercedes-Benz is bringing its suppliers on-board for its journey towards being carbon neutral.

ucic78lg

There are also more personalisation options available through the "G manufaktur" programme.

lso Read: Exclusive: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe Review​

The production partner for the G-Class, Magna Steyr in Graz, is particularly important in this regard. As at all Mercedes-Benz AG plants, Magna Steyr's manufacturing will be carbon-neutral by 2022. Alongside protecting the climate, protecting resources is a top priority. Reducing water consumption and minimising waste, including boosting recycling rates, are core components of Magna's sustainability strategy, too.

Also Read: Daimler Aims To Double Sales Of Mercedes-Benz's Maybach Vehicles​

0 Comments

Since its manufacturing date of 1 September 2020, the standard equipment for the iconic off-road vehicle has become even more extensive. At the same time, there are also more personalisation options available through the "G manufaktur" programme. This programme has found favour: at present, around 60 per cent of all G-Class buyers opt for one of these types. New exterior colours and equipment packages as well as the widescreen cockpit, which now comes as standard, round off the model's offering.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Mercedes-Benz Produces 4 Lakh G-Class SUVs
Mercedes-Benz Produces 4 Lakh G-Class SUVs
Hero MotoCorp Signs On 10 Harley-Davidson Dealerships
Hero MotoCorp Signs On 10 Harley-Davidson Dealerships
Denmark Agrees Deal To Have 775,000 Electric Cars By 2030
Denmark Agrees Deal To Have 775,000 Electric Cars By 2030
Hyundai Recalls 129,000 U.S. Vehicles For Engine Issue
Hyundai Recalls 129,000 U.S. Vehicles For Engine Issue
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BEST In Mumbai
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BEST In Mumbai
Alibaba-backed AutoX Is The First To Deploy Driveless RoboTaxis In Asia
Alibaba-backed AutoX Is The First To Deploy Driveless RoboTaxis In Asia
Honda H'Ness CB350 Scrambler Rumoured To Be Under Consideration
Honda H'Ness CB350 Scrambler Rumoured To Be Under Consideration
Mercedes-Benz Produces 4 Lakh G-Class SUVs
Mercedes-Benz Produces 4 Lakh G-Class SUVs
Denmark Agrees Deal To Have 775,000 Electric Cars By 2030
Denmark Agrees Deal To Have 775,000 Electric Cars By 2030
Hyundai Recalls 129,000 U.S. Vehicles For Engine Issue
Hyundai Recalls 129,000 U.S. Vehicles For Engine Issue
Delhi Government Announces New 'Delhi EV Forum' For Implementing The State's 'EV Policy'
Delhi Government Announces New 'Delhi EV Forum' For Implementing The State's 'EV Policy'
LG Chem, SK Innovation Spar Over EV Recalls In Trade Dispute
LG Chem, SK Innovation Spar Over EV Recalls In Trade Dispute
Alibaba-backed AutoX Is The First To Deploy Driveless RoboTaxis In Asia
Alibaba-backed AutoX Is The First To Deploy Driveless RoboTaxis In Asia
Hero MotoCorp Signs On 10 Harley-Davidson Dealerships
Hero MotoCorp Signs On 10 Harley-Davidson Dealerships
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
Daimler Commits $85 Billion Towards Accelerating Electrification Of Mercedes-Benz 
Daimler Commits $85 Billion Towards Accelerating Electrification Of Mercedes-Benz 
Honda H'Ness CB350 Scrambler Rumoured To Be Under Consideration
Honda H'Ness CB350 Scrambler Rumoured To Be Under Consideration
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Undergoes Third Surgery For Right Arm Injury
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Undergoes Third Surgery For Right Arm Injury
Made-In-India Renault Kwid For South Africa Scores 2 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Made-In-India Renault Kwid For South Africa Scores 2 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
2021 Jaguar I-Pace Design Revealed In Patent Images
2021 Jaguar I-Pace Design Revealed In Patent Images
John Cooper Works Electric MINI In The Works Says BMW
John Cooper Works Electric MINI In The Works Says BMW
Honda Patents Reveal Mind-Reading Motorcycle Tech
Honda Patents Reveal Mind-Reading Motorcycle Tech
Denmark Agrees Deal To Have 775,000 Electric Cars By 2030
Denmark Agrees Deal To Have 775,000 Electric Cars By 2030
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition Unveiled In The US
2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition Unveiled In The US
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
Alibaba-backed AutoX Is The First To Deploy Driveless RoboTaxis In Asia
Alibaba-backed AutoX Is The First To Deploy Driveless RoboTaxis In Asia

Mercedes-Benz GLA

SUV, 13.7 - 17.9 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 32.33 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 67,112 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz CLA

Sedan, 15 - 17.9 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 31.72 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 65,846 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Sedan, 12.06 - 14.5 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 40.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 84,905 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

SUV, 8.13 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.5 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 3,11,375 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Hatchback, 15.5 - 20 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 27.87 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 57,844 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz GLS

SUV, 11 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

SUV, 16 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 71.1 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,47,592 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Sedan, 12.06 - 14.2 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 59.08 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,22,632 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Sedan, 10.1 - 13.5 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.38 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,87,080 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz GLC

SUV, 11.3 - 18 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 52.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,09,500 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz CLS

Coupe, 10.6 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 86.39 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,79,340 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz GLE

SUV, 9 - 9.7 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,52,997 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

Crossover, 12.1 Kmpl
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 77.25 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,60,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Hyundai i20 Sketch, Bajaj CT100, Mercedes-Benz Sales
03:17
Hyundai i20 Sketch, Bajaj CT100, Mercedes-Benz Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 26-Oct-20 09:43 PM IST
MG Gloster Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price, BMW G 310 Twins Launched
03:34
MG Gloster Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price, BMW G 310 Twins Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Oct-20 09:11 PM IST
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz C-Class: What Makes It The Best In The Segment
03:39
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz C-Class: What Makes It The Best In The Segment
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 04:18 PM IST
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Luxurious And Opulent
03:52
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Luxurious And Opulent
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 04:15 PM IST
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz GLE: Big On Space And Comfort
03:16
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz GLE: Big On Space And Comfort
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 04:12 PM IST
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz V-Class: A Class Apart
02:59
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz V-Class: A Class Apart
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 04:09 PM IST
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz GLC: Feature Loaded SUV
03:51
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz GLC: Feature Loaded SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 04:07 PM IST
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz GLS: The Most Luxurious SUV
03:40
Sponsored: Mercedes-Benz GLS: The Most Luxurious SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 04:04 PM IST
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Hyundai Kona EESL | TVS-Ultraviolette
04:41
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Hyundai Kona EESL | TVS-Ultraviolette
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Sep-20 11:47 PM IST
MG Hector Plus Review, Mercedes-Benz GLS Features
19:06
MG Hector Plus Review, Mercedes-Benz GLS Features
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 25-Jul-20 05:09 PM IST
Mercedes Benz Gla Back
Mercedes Benz Gla Back
Mercedes Benz Gla Front Profile
Mercedes Benz Gla Front Profile
Mercedes Benz Gla Front Side
Mercedes Benz Gla Front Side
C Class 300 D Amg Line
C Class 300 D Amg Line
Mercedes Benz Eqc Side View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Side View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Rear View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Rear View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Front View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Front View
Mercedes Benz Alloy Wheels
Mercedes Benz Alloy Wheels
Mercedes Benz Blind Spot Assist
Mercedes Benz Blind Spot Assist
Mercedes Benz Floor Mats
Mercedes Benz Floor Mats
Mercedes Benz Led Headlight
Mercedes Benz Led Headlight
Mercedes Benz Opening Rear Window
Mercedes Benz Opening Rear Window
Mercedes Benz Auto Dimming Rear View Mirrors
Mercedes Benz Auto Dimming Rear View Mirrors
Mercedes Benz Tail Light
Mercedes Benz Tail Light
Mercedes Benz Headlight
Mercedes Benz Headlight
Mercedes Benz S Class
Mercedes Benz S Class
Mercedes Benz S Class Front Profile
Mercedes Benz S Class Front Profile
Mercedes Benz S Class Running Shot
Mercedes Benz S Class Running Shot
Mercedes Benz Glc
Mercedes Benz Glc
Mercedes Benz Glc Rear View
Mercedes Benz Glc Rear View
Mercedes Benz Ride
Mercedes Benz Ride
Mercedes Benz Gle Rear View
Mercedes Benz Gle Rear View
Mercedes Benz Gle Front View
Mercedes Benz Gle Front View
Mercedes Benz Gle Parking View
Mercedes Benz Gle Parking View
2018 Mercedes Benz C Class Cabriolet Facelift
2018 Mercedes Benz C Class Cabriolet Facelift
C Class Cabriolet Lights
C Class Cabriolet Lights
C Class Cabriolett Camera
C Class Cabriolett Camera
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Denmark Agrees Deal To Have 775,000 Electric Cars By 2030
Denmark Agrees Deal To Have 775,000 Electric Cars By 2030
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition Unveiled In The US
2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition Unveiled In The US
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities