Mercedes-Benz Produces 4 Lakh G-Class SUVs

The next step for the G-Class then is to make it a zero-emission off-road vehicle

The G-Class has been manufactured since 1979, and now this off-road icon has hit the milestone of 400,000 models produced. To mark this anniversary, a red Mercedes-Benz G 400 d rolled off the production line in Graz. The car is headed to a long-term customer from the Rhineland who has been a fan of this angular classic since 1979 and now has around 20 models.

Dr Emmerich Schiller, head of the Off-Road Vehicles division and CEO of Mercedes-Benz G GmbH in Graz/Austria, "We are so proud to have produced 400,000 of these off-road vehicles. We'd like to thank our loyal customers and fans, plus our employees - not to mention our production partner in Graz, Magna Steyr. At present, demand far exceeds the production capacity available."

The next step for the G-Class then is to make it a zero-emission off-road vehicle to make it future proof and Mercedes-Benz is working on exactly that. The G sub-brand plays a key role in the strategic realignment at Mercedes-Benz. This realignment focuses on a convincing luxury experience that's electric, software-driven and sustainable. As far as this latter point goes, Mercedes-Benz is bringing its suppliers on-board for its journey towards being carbon neutral.

There are also more personalisation options available through the "G manufaktur" programme.

The production partner for the G-Class, Magna Steyr in Graz, is particularly important in this regard. As at all Mercedes-Benz AG plants, Magna Steyr's manufacturing will be carbon-neutral by 2022. Alongside protecting the climate, protecting resources is a top priority. Reducing water consumption and minimising waste, including boosting recycling rates, are core components of Magna's sustainability strategy, too.

Since its manufacturing date of 1 September 2020, the standard equipment for the iconic off-road vehicle has become even more extensive. At the same time, there are also more personalisation options available through the "G manufaktur" programme. This programme has found favour: at present, around 60 per cent of all G-Class buyers opt for one of these types. New exterior colours and equipment packages as well as the widescreen cockpit, which now comes as standard, round off the model's offering.

