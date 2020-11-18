New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Upgraded With 11 kW Charger 

The Mercedes-Benz EQC can do up to 110 kW of DC fast charging which is handy. This, however, is still slower from what one expects to get from a Tesla.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Mercedes-Benz EQC can do up to 110 kW of DC fast charging which is handy expand View Photos
The Mercedes-Benz EQC can do up to 110 kW of DC fast charging which is handy

Highlights

  • The Mercedes-Benz EQC now gets a faster 11 kW charger
  • It can charge the electric SUV in 7 hours and 30 minutes
  • Originally, the SUV had a 7.4 kW charger which was slower in comparison
Tech News

Mercedes-Benz has updated its electric SUV, the EQC, with a faster 11 kW charger. This change is with regards to the EQC 400 4MATIC. The EQC is the first in the line of a full electric portfolio which include the recently teased EQA and EQS models. This comes after a bit of a rocky start for the new line of electric vehicles that includes a recall and a delay in the launch of the car in the US market which is the biggest market for electric vehicles. The EQC initially had a 7.4 kW onboard charger which would charge the 80 kWh battery in 11 hours from 10 to 100 per cent. Now, the new charger speeds up the charge time to just 7 hours and 30 minutes. 

9le5oq2c

(The EQC gets two asynchronous motors, one on each axle. The combined power output is of 402 bhp and the peak torque output is a staggering 760 Nm.)

"With the EQC 400 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz put the first vehicle of the Mercedes-Benz EQ brand on the road, as the pioneer and milestone of the Ambition 2039 strategy. With a more powerful onboard charger with 11 kW the EQC is now receiving a technological upgrade and can thus be charged at home much more quickly at the Wallbox and at public charging stations with alternating current," said the German company in a statement.

t535l434

(The Mercedes-Benz EQC is loosely based on the Mercedes-Benz GLC. In fact, it shares the same platform with the GLC)

0 Comments

The EQC can do up to 110 kW of DC fast charging which is handy. This, however, is still slower from what one expects to get from a Tesla. The EQC also has a weaker range than all of Tesla's vehicles. Apart from this, there is also a 4x4 squared version of the EQC, a one-off unit which takes the SUV's capabilities to the next level.

Newsbeep

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0; Prices Start At Rs. 69,757
Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0; Prices Start At Rs. 69,757
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0; Prices Start At Rs. 69,757
Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0; Prices Start At Rs. 69,757
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
Kawasaki Revives Historic Meguro Brand
Kawasaki Revives Historic Meguro Brand
F1: Haas Has Reportedly Settled In On Mick Schumacher And Nikita Mazepin For 2021
F1: Haas Has Reportedly Settled In On Mick Schumacher And Nikita Mazepin For 2021
Tesla V11 Software Update Teased By Elon Musk 
Tesla V11 Software Update Teased By Elon Musk 
Tesla’s Stock Near Record High As Warren Buffett Investment Rumour Spirals 
Tesla’s Stock Near Record High As Warren Buffett Investment Rumour Spirals 
Bugatti Boss Stephan Winkelmann To Take Up Additionally Responsibility As Head Of Lamborghini
Bugatti Boss Stephan Winkelmann To Take Up Additionally Responsibility As Head Of Lamborghini
Nissan's Britain Business Tough To Sustain Without Brexit Trade Deal - COO Ashwani Gupta
Nissan's Britain Business Tough To Sustain Without Brexit Trade Deal - COO Ashwani Gupta
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Sets New Nurburgring Record
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Sets New Nurburgring Record
2021 Ducati SuperSport 950, 950 S Revealed; India Launch Next Year
2021 Ducati SuperSport 950, 950 S Revealed; India Launch Next Year
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
2020 Ford Endeavour Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Review
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 35.10 Lakh
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 35.10 Lakh

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
2020 Ford Endeavour Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Review
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities