Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Upgraded With 11 kW Charger 

Mercedes-Benz has updated its electric SUV, the EQC, with a faster 11 kW charger. This change is with regards to the EQC 400 4MATIC. The EQC is the first in the line of a full electric portfolio which include the recently teased EQA and EQS models. This comes after a bit of a rocky start for the new line of electric vehicles that includes a recall and a delay in the launch of the car in the US market which is the biggest market for electric vehicles. The EQC initially had a 7.4 kW onboard charger which would charge the 80 kWh battery in 11 hours from 10 to 100 per cent. Now, the new charger speeds up the charge time to just 7 hours and 30 minutes.
"With the EQC 400 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz put the first vehicle of the Mercedes-Benz EQ brand on the road, as the pioneer and milestone of the Ambition 2039 strategy. With a more powerful onboard charger with 11 kW the EQC is now receiving a technological upgrade and can thus be charged at home much more quickly at the Wallbox and at public charging stations with alternating current," said the German company in a statement.
The EQC can do up to 110 kW of DC fast charging which is handy. This, however, is still slower from what one expects to get from a Tesla. The EQC also has a weaker range than all of Tesla's vehicles. Apart from this, there is also a 4x4 squared version of the EQC, a one-off unit which takes the SUV's capabilities to the next level.
