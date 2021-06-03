Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC India Launch Date Announced

Mercedes-Benz India, which recently confirmed the arrival of its flagship SUV, the Maybach GLS 600 4Matic, to our shores has now announced its official launch date as well. The new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 will go on sale in India on June 8, 2021, making it the second new SUV to be launched by the Stuttgart-based carmaker in India this year, after the new-gen GLA. Globally the Mercedes-Maybach GLS made its debut in November 2019, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the carmaker to rejig its product plans for India, and it is now, in 2021 that we are finally getting it.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is the first SUV under the Maybach brand, and one of the 15 new launches planned by Mercedes-Benz India for 2021. Upon launch, the SUV will compete with uber-luxury SUVs like - Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Maserati Levante and the Range Rover Autobiography.

The Maybach GLS 600 is based on the new-gen GLS SUV that was launched in India last year and comes with several embellishments to make it all the more luxurious. In terms of the exterior, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is massive and sports a lot of bling. The face is dominated by a large Maybach-styled chrome grille, with sleek LED headlamps on either end. The bumper too sports a large end-to-end chrome grille, along with a thick chrome insert attached to the skid plate. The sculpted lines on the bonnet are identical to the ones on the regular GLS, and this Maybach version comes with chrome inserts on the B-pillar, the brand logo on the D-pillar, and massive 23-inch multi-spoke wheels that come as an optional extra.

It is offered in both 4- and 5-seater options and the former also comes with a fixed centre console that has space for a refrigerator to store champagne bottles, along with silver champagne flutes. Other features including Nappa leather upholstery, electronic panoramic sliding/tilting sunroof with opaque roller blinds, ventilated massaging seats, and more. Whichever one you opt for, the 4-seater or the 5-seater, the two outermost rear seats get reclining function. The SUV comes with a 3135 mm long wheelbase, out of which the rear passengers get a legroom of 1103 mm.

Under the hood, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic will come with a 4.0-litre V8 engine that is tuned to churn out 542 bhp and develops about 730 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. The engine is paired with a 48-volt system EQ Boost system, which offers an additional 250 Nm of torque and 21 bhp output, which will be available temporarily.