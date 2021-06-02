Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India Launch Details Revealed

Having launched the new-generation GLA SUV recently, Mercedes-Benz India has an exciting line-up of cars planned for launch in the second half of 2021. The company will be kick-starting the proceedings with the launch of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS that will arrive as early as next week in the country, Martin Schwenk - CEO, Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed. The top boss was speaking to the media announcing plans for the second half of the year. The automaker says it's on track to launch 15 new products in India in 2021, despite the unavoidable delay due to the pandemic.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS will be the brand's flagship luxury SUV on sale

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is the brand's most luxurious SUV and competes against high-rollers in the segment including the Range Rover Autobiography, Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the likes. The uber-luxurious SUV can be had in either four or five-seater configurations with the cabin spruced up to pack the best of luxury. With the four-seater version, the captain seats get the reclining function for added comfort.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 comes with a 3135 mm long wheelbase, out of which the rear passengers get a legroom of 1103 mm. The four-seater version also comes with a fixed centre console that has space for a refrigerator to store champagne bottles, along with silver champagne flutes. Other features including Nappa leather upholstery, electronic panoramic sliding/tilting sunroof with opaque roller blinds, ventilated massaging seats, and more.

Based on the GLS, the Maybach version packs the best of luxury and will be offered in 4 and 5-seater configurations

Power on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 comes from the 4.0-litre V8 engine tuned to develop 542 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. The engine also comes with a 48-volt system EQ Boost mild-hybrid system that offers an additional 21 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The EQ-Boost tech improved initial acceleration and even efficiency on the SUV.

Visually, the new GLS Maybach gets a big aesthetic upgrade over the standard GLS. While the body style is familiar, you do get the massive chrome grille with the Maybach hood ornament. The bumper too is a massive piece glistening in chrome, while LED headlamps get Multibeam technology. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is likely to arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) in the country, and prices are likely to be north of the Rs. 2 crore mark.