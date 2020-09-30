New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mercedes Releases Driving Footage Of Vision AVRT Concept Car 

The car also uses unique graphene-based organic cell chemistry which Mercedes touts to be a revolution for the progression of battery technology.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos

Highlights

  • The Vision AVTR concept has been shown driven for the first time
  • It uses innovative technologies which are important for sustainability
  • It was first showcased in 2019
Tech News

Mercedes has finally revealed driving footage of the AVTR concept car which it first showed off at CES 2019. The birth of the car was a result of a collaboration with James Cameron who is the director of the Avatar movie franchise. 

The idea of the car has been inspired by the fictional beings in the Avatar universe called the Na'avi who are able to merge with the flying mountain banshees and giving them instructions telepathically. A similar understanding was reached to in the development of the AVTR concept. 

tpdqug7

The futuristic car first broke cover in 2019

"Instead of a conventional steering wheel, the multifunctional control element in the center console allows human and machine to merge. By placing the hand on the control unit, the interior comes to life and the vehicle recognizes the driver by his or her heartbeat and breathing," Mercedes noted. 

The car also uses unique graphene-based organic cell chemistry which Mercedes touts to be a revolution for the progression of battery technology. The car is said to clear of any rare piles of earth and metals while the battery is also fully recyclable. 

"For the first time, the VISION AVTR concept vehicle is using a revolutionary battery technology based on a graphene-based organic cell chemistry that is completely clean of rare earths and metals. The materials of the battery are compostable and therefore completely recyclable. In this way, electric mobility becomes independent of fossil resources. As a result, Mercedes-Benz underlines the high relevance of a future circular economy in the raw materials sector," Mercedes revealed. 

mq3s7m9

The car was conceptulaised as a result of a collaboration with team making the Avatar movies

The car in the video is likely more of standard electric prototype testbed than actually running these new technologies as their development is in a nascent stage. The video is quite long at 13 minutes. 

James Cameron revolutionized how 3D movies were produced with the first Avatar movie 2009. He recently said that shooting had concluded for the sequel and 90 per cent of the filming was complete for Avatar 3. 

0 Comments


 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Modern Classic Launched; Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Modern Classic Launched; Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India

MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India
General Motors 'Continuing Discussions' With Nikola On Alliance Deal

General Motors 'Continuing Discussions' With Nikola On Alliance Deal
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Details Revealed

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Details Revealed
2020 BMW G 310 R G 310 GS BS6 India Launch Date Revealed

2020 BMW G 310 R G 310 GS BS6 India Launch Date Revealed
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2

Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Tata Signa 5525.S 55 Tonne 4x2 Prime Mover Tractor Truck Launched

Tata Signa 5525.S 55 Tonne 4x2 Prime Mover Tractor Truck Launched
Mercedes Releases Driving Footage Of Vision AVRT Concept Car 

Mercedes Releases Driving Footage Of Vision AVRT Concept Car 
Sebastian Vettel Recounts His Encounter With An Elephant In India 

Sebastian Vettel Recounts His Encounter With An Elephant In India 
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Modern Classic Launched; Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Modern Classic Launched; Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
Nissan Turns Leaf Electric Car Into Mobile Power Supply For Disaster Relief Operations

Nissan Turns Leaf Electric Car Into Mobile Power Supply For Disaster Relief Operations
Ford Trademarks The Name BaseCamp In India; Likely To Be A New Off-Road Variant Of The Endeavour

Ford Trademarks The Name BaseCamp In India; Likely To Be A New Off-Road Variant Of The Endeavour
2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Unveil Date Announced

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Unveil Date Announced
General Motors 'Continuing Discussions' With Nikola On Alliance Deal

General Motors 'Continuing Discussions' With Nikola On Alliance Deal
Honda H'Ness India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Honda H'Ness India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Tata Signa 5525.S 55 Tonne 4x2 Prime Mover Tractor Truck Launched

Tata Signa 5525.S 55 Tonne 4x2 Prime Mover Tractor Truck Launched
Pre-Owned Premium Car Chain Luxury Ride To Open 50 New Showrooms By 2023

Pre-Owned Premium Car Chain Luxury Ride To Open 50 New Showrooms By 2023
Mick Schumacher Will Drive For Alfa Romeo In FP1 For The Eifel GP At The Nurburgring 

Mick Schumacher Will Drive For Alfa Romeo In FP1 For The Eifel GP At The Nurburgring 
TVS To Honour Bookings For Norton Bikes

TVS To Honour Bookings For Norton Bikes
All-New Honda H'Ness Premium Motorcycle: What To Expect

All-New Honda H'Ness Premium Motorcycle: What To Expect
2020 BMW G 310 R G 310 GS BS6 India Launch Date Revealed

2020 BMW G 310 R G 310 GS BS6 India Launch Date Revealed
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Details Revealed

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Details Revealed
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Modern Classic Launched; Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Modern Classic Launched; Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
Honda H'Ness India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Honda H'Ness India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2

Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
All-New Honda H'Ness Premium Motorcycle: What To Expect

All-New Honda H'Ness Premium Motorcycle: What To Expect
MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India

MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India

New Car Models

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Price Starts
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Tucson

SUV, 12.95 - 16.38 Kmpl
Hyundai Tucson
Price Starts
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,291 9% / 5 yrs

MG Hector Plus

SUV, 13 - 17 Kmpl
MG Hector Plus
Price Starts
₹ 13.74 - 18.69 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,518 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Price Starts
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Image of Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Modern Classic Launched; Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Modern Classic Launched; Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
Honda H'Ness India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Honda H'Ness India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
All-New Honda H'Ness Premium Motorcycle: What To Expect
All-New Honda H'Ness Premium Motorcycle: What To Expect
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities