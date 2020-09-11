Mercedes Safety Cars To Be In Red For Ferrari's 1000th Formula One Race At Mugello  

The Mercedes-AMG GT R safety cars will be painted red for the first ever race at Mugello.

Ferrari's 1,000th race at Mugello in Italy is going to be a momentous occasion. So much so that even the Mercedes AMG GT R safety cars that are part of the race are going to be dressed in scarlet. This weekend the first Tucson Grand Prix is happening at the Ferrari owned track Mugello. Mugello is standard fare on the Moto GP championship but it is hosting its first Formula One Grand Prix this weekend. Though this year, MotoGP riders aren't making a visit to the iconic track for the first time Formula 1 cars get a stab at it.

"The Tuscan Grand Prix will also be the 1000th F1 race for Ferrari, marking the long racing tradition of this great Italian brand," said Toto Wolff, Mercedes Team Boss. "We will honour this achievement with a Mercedes-AMG Safety Car in Ferrari red - our nod to a racing history that brought us some of the greatest moments in Formula One. The men and women of Maranello have a proud history to celebrate and we're paying respect to those celebrations this weekend," he added.

All the AMG GTR cars are in Red instead of Silver

"The next stop takes us to the beautiful Tuscan countryside and I'm excited to see what the first new track this year holds for us," said Toto Wolff. "Mugello is a challenging high-speed circuit with absolutely no slow corners, which will be demanding on drivers and tyres," he revealed.

Mugello is known to have high speed corners and drivers love it

The drivers are also quite excited about racing at Mugello. Renault's Daniel Ricciardo expressed his excitement the most. "It's fast, it's flowing. I'm not sure as a spectacle on Sunday what we can expect. But in qualifying, I think it's going to be mega in these cars," he said. Pierre Gasly who won the Italian GP last weekend also is very excited about the race. "It will be a track where you can really feel what a Formula 1 car can do," he said.

There's something different about the Safety Car this weekend! ????????????



To mark @ScuderiaFerrari's historic 1000th @F1 Grand Prix - we're turning the @MercedesAMG Safety Car red in Mugello ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8N0veLOFyl — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) September 10, 2020

Even MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi is feeling jealous of the Formula One grid. "For me and for a lot of riders it's one of the best tracks in the world with a motorcycle, and also with the cars," he told Motosport.com who drove the 2008 Ferrari F1 car at the track for testing purposes.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.