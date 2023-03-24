  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance India Launch On April 11, 2023

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance India Launch On April 11, 2023

The GT 63 E Performance was AMG’s first high-performance hybrid globally and will be the first AMG hybrid to arrive in India.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
24-Mar-23 02:07 PM IST
Amg GT 63 S E Performance (2).jpg
Highlights
  • New AMG GT 63 S E Performance will be AMG's most powerful model in India
  • Powered by a 4.0-litre V8 paired with an electric motor
  • Hits 100 kmph in a claimed 2.9 seconds; top speed of 316 kmph

Mercedes-AMG is set to bring its first plug-in hybrid model to India next month. The car in question is the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, the performance brand’s first high-performance plug-in hybrid. The AMG PHEV will be launched in India on April 11, 2023.

Starting with the looks, there is little to tell the PHEV apart from the standard AMG GT 4-Door which first arrived in India in 2020. It gets revised wheel designs, new badging and revised bumpers with the overall profile unchanged. The biggest changes however come under the sleek four-door coupe bodywork. To begin with, the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 now comes paired with an electric motor mounted to the rear axle boosting performance to 831 bhp and up to 1,470 Nm of peak torque. The combined output makes the GT 63 S E Performance the most powerful road car to come from AMG - outside of the limited-run One.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance

The petrol V8 is good for 630 bhp and 900 Nm and is paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox while with the electric motor is rated at 201 bhp and up to 320 Nm. The result is a supercar-rivaling 0-100 kmph time of 2.9 seconds and a 316 kmph top speed. Uniquely, in EV mode, the 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system of the vehicle even allows the rear-axle-mounted motor to send power to the front wheels via the prop shaft should the vehicle detect too much rear-wheel slip.

The electric motor comes paired with a 6.1 kWh battery pack that is good for about 12 km of EV-only driving. Mercedes-AMG, however, says that in EV mode alone the car can hit speeds of up to 130 kmph with the battery pack engineered to offer the highest output possible instead of maximising range.

 

Also Read: F1 2023: Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 Returns With Reduced Weight, Better Aero And All Black Livery

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Inside the cabin desig

Inside, the cabin design is familiar to most new Mercedes with twin 12.4-inch displays sitting atop the dashboard housing the digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen. The cabin meanwhile is decked out in AMG-specific elements such as the AMG steering wheel, sports seats and sportier interior fabrics and trims.

In terms of rivals, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance will go up against the likes of the Panamera Turbo S e-Hybrid.

Related Articles
Mercedes-Benz To Increase Car Prices By Up To 5 Per Cent Across Line-Up
Mercedes-Benz To Increase Car Prices By Up To 5 Per Cent Across Line-Up
14 days ago
Republic Day 2023: Five Oldest Car Nameplates Still On Sale In India
Republic Day 2023: Five Oldest Car Nameplates Still On Sale In India
2 months ago
Mercedes-Benz India Achieves Best Ever Sales In CY2022 With 41% Annual Growth
Mercedes-Benz India Achieves Best Ever Sales In CY2022 With 41% Annual Growth
3 months ago
Mercedes-AMG E53 4Matic+ Cabriolet Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.30 Crore
Mercedes-AMG E53 4Matic+ Cabriolet Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.30 Crore
3 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Honda
Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
7.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹16,797
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Toyota Innova 2.5 V
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2014 Toyota
Innova 2.5 V
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.4
10
9.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹20,717
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
Starts at ₹ 1.77 Crore
0
8.2
10
c&b expert Rating

Mercedes-AMG Cars

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner
Used Cars by lifestyle
line