MG Astor Prices Hiked By Rs. 10,000

MG Motor India has increased the prices of its MG Astor compact SUV by Rs. 10,000, effective immediately. The price hike affects all the trims in MG Astor’s range that includes Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Sharp (O). The new prices of the MG Astor now start from Rs. 10.32 lakh for the base version and goes up to Rs. 18.22 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the top-spec version. MG is also offering a price hike on the EX-variants of the Astor that essentially loses out on a few safety features for quicker delivery of the car.

New prices for MG Astor:

Variants 1.5L MT 1.5L CVT 1.3L AT Style EX Rs. 10.31 lakh NA NA Style Rs. 10.38 lakh NA NA Super EX Rs. 12 lakh NA NA Super Rs. 12.05 lakh Rs. 13.48 lakh NA Smart EX Rs. 13.62 lakh NA NA Smart Rs. 13.68 lakh Rs. 14.88 lakh Rs. 16.58 lakh Sharp EX Rs. 14.56 lakh NA NA Sharp Rs. 14.68 lakh Rs. 15.68 lakh Rs. 17.50 lakh Sharp (O) NA Rs. 16.60 lakh (Ivory)/ Rs. 16.70 lakh (Sangria) Rs. 18.23 lakh

The MG Astor is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. While the NA unit develops 108 bhp and 144 Nm of torque paired to a 6-speed manual and a CVT unit, the more powerful version of the car churns out 138 bhp and 220 Nm coupled to a 6-speed AT.

The MG Astor sports a celestial pattern grille, and full LED Hawkeye projector headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights. It also gets 17-inch turbine-inspired machined alloy wheels, heated ORVMs, and roof rails. At the rear, the SUV comes with LED taillamps, and the chrome accentuated dual exhaust design. It is offered in five exterior colours - Spiced Orange, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, and Starry Black.

On the inside, the cabin of the Astor comes equipped with a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch instrument cluster, a multi-functional steering wheel with chrome inserts, power-adjustable front seats, auto climate control, 360-degree camera view, air-purifier, electric parking brake, and a panoramic sunroof.

It also comes with a customised AI assistant, which understands natural language and supports up to 35 Hinglish voice commands. The new system offers over 80 internet features, including Wikipedia, jokes, news, festival GIFS, navigation, online music streaming, in-car control, and critical in-car warning. As for safety, the SUV comes with 6 airbags, ISOFIX mounts, TPMS, ESP, traction control, hill descent control, and all four-disc brakes. However, a few of the features such as ESP, TC, HSA, and HDC are missed out on the EX trims.