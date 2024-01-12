Login

2024 MG Astor Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 9.98 lakh

Updated MG Astor gets new features like ventilated seats, wireless charger, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and an auto-dimming internal rear view mirror.
By Shams Raza Naqvi

2 mins read

Published on January 12, 2024

Story
  • 2024 Astor gets more than 80 connected features with updated iSMART system
  • Exterior Design and Drivetrain options remain the same as before
  • The Astor gets 14 Level 2 ADAS features

MG Motor India has launched a 2024 update of its compact SUV, the Astor in the market. Many new features have been introduced which include ventilated seats on the front row, wireless charger, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto as well as an auto-dimming internal rear-view mirror. The 2024 Astor has also been updated with i-SMART 2.0 which offers more than 80 connected features. 

 

Here are the ex-showroom prices of the updated 2024 MG Astor Compact SUV

VARIANT1.5 PETROL MT1.5 PETROL AT1.3 TURBO PETROL AT
SPRINTRs. 9.98 lakh--
SHINERs. 11.68 lakh--
SELECTRs. 12.98 lakhRs. 13.98 lakh-
SHARP PRORs. 14.40 lakhRs. 15.68 lakh-
SAVVY PRO-Rs. 16.58 lakhRs. 17.89 lakh

 

Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are committed to meeting our customers’ expectations with products that showcase the latest in automobile technology. Keeping to this promise and as a brand celebrating its centenary this year, the Astor 2024 line-up offers a combination of features, design, and great value propositions which delight car buyers."

 

Also Read: MG Motor India Appoints Satinder Bajwa As Chief Business Officer

The cabin has now become more feature-rich on the Astor.

 

The SUV remains unchanged when it comes to exteriors with the presence of a Celestial grille, full LED Hawkeye headlamps, LED tail lamps, and dual exhaust design. Drivetrain options too remain the same with the 1.5-litre Petrol engine being offered across all trims. It makes 108 bhp along with 144 Nm and comes with 5-speed MT as well as CVT options. The 1.3 litre Turbo meanwhile just comes with a 6-speed AT and is exclusively available with the top, feature-loaded Savvy Pro trim. It delivers 138 bhp with 220 Nm. 

 

Some other highlights of the MG Astor Compact SUV include a personal AI assistant, Digital Key, heated ORVMs, all 4 disc brakes, and 6 airbags in top trims. There are as many as 14 Autonomous Level 2 ADAS features on offer including Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

# mg motor india# MG Astor SUV# launch# compact SUV
