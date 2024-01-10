Login

EXCLUSIVE: MG Motor India Appoints Satinder Bajwa As Chief Business Officer

Bajwa previously held the position of VP for sales and customer care at Mahindra and Mahindra before parting ways with the company a year ago.
By Girish Karkera

1 mins read

Published on January 10, 2024

Story
  • The veteran automotive executive will take charge of sales and marketing
  • Is the first major top-level appointment since JSW investment
  • JSW Group recently bought a 35 per cent stake in MG Motor India

Morris Garages (MG) has roped in automotive veteran Satinder Singh Bajwa as the Chief Business Officer (CBO) for its Indian operations. Bajwa, has worked in various positions at numerous automotive companies throughout his career. Bajwa previously held the position of senior VP for sales and customer care at Mahindra & Mahindra till a year ago, post which he took a hiatus.

 

Bajwa started his automotive career in the early 1990s with CEAT before moving to Bajaj and Piaggio. Prior to joining Mahindra, he also had stints at Nissan, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki.

 

While an official statement was yet to be issued by MG at the time of publishing this story, the CBO position is a new one at MG Motor India. In his new role, Bajwa will be in charge of sales and marketing for the brand in India.

 

The British marque which is owned by Chinese state-run SAIC Motor was recently in the news for its divestment in the Indian business following geo-political tensions between the two countries. The Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group recently bought a 35 per cent stake in MG Motor India – the first step towards making MG’s India business locally owned as SAIC aims to be only a minority stakeholder in the enterprise. 

