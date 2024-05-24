Login
MG India To Supply 3,000 EVs To Vertelo

The two companies will also partner to set up EV charging infrastructure across the country.
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on May 24, 2024

Story

Highlights

    MG Motor India has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with fleet electrification platform Vertelo to supply the latter with EVs and establish charging infrastructure. Under the partnership, MG will deliver 3,000 electric vehicles to Vertelo in a phased manner and work together to establish charging infrastructure across the country.

     

    Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, MG India, said, “MG is constantly working towards offering electric mobility solutions and strengthening the EV infrastructure. This partnership between MG India and Vertelo demonstrates a shared vision for a green and sustainable future with decarbonisation in India. We also believe that this collaboration will augment our endeavours to offer advanced e-mobility solutions for passengers and boost the faster adoption of EVs in the country.”

    MG ZS EV Sales Cross 10 000 Unit Mark In India

    Commenting on the partnership, Sandeep Gambhir, Chief Executive Officer, Vertelo stated that "This partnership with MG Motor India to purchase around 3,000 electric cars, marks the beginning of an exciting journey for both organisations with a common goal of accelerating fleet electrification and achieving Net-zero emissions.  We are really excited about this partnership, and we hope that the exciting range of electric vehicles that MG Motor plans to bring in India over the next few years coupled with Vertelo’s integrated electrification solutions for fleet operators & corporates will go a long way in accelerating the shift towards a more sustainable transportation ecosystem.”
     

    Apart from this agreement, previously the automaker has also partnered with various firms like Exicom Telesystems, ElectreeFi, and EchargerBays to install 7.4kW chargers in over 50 major cities. Additionally, the automaker is also collaborating with companies like Glida, TPCL, and BPCL to further expand the charging network. On the sustainability front MG is also working with Attero and Lohum on programs for battery recycling, reuse, and life extension.

