MG Motor India Commences Production Of Comet EV

MG’s second EV for India is expected to launch in the coming weeks.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
13-Apr-23 04:03 PM IST
Highlights
  • First units of the Comet EV rolled out of Halol plant
  • Launch likely in the coming weeks
  • MG also working on a special edition of the Comet EV

MG Motor India has commenced producing the Comet EV with the first unit having rolled of the line at the company’s Halol plant. The Comet EV will become the brand’s second all-electric model for the market following the ZS EV which arrived in 2020.

Also read: MG Motor Teases Comet Gamer Edition
 

Commenting on the first production roll-out of Comet, Biju Balendran, Chief Operating Officer, MG Motor India said, “At MG, we are committed to providing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, and with the MG Comet we shall offer a futuristic and practical Urban EV with many fun-to-drive elements. With the first Comet rolling off the production line, we are delighted to welcome the beginning of a new EV future for India.”

Based on a sister car from the Wuling brand, the diminutive EV will become the smallest electric car in the market when it goes on sale. Underpinned by MG’s GSEV platform, the Comet EV features a three-door layout and a slab sided design that is bound to split opinion. The cabin meanwhile will offer kit such as a twin displays for the instrument panel and central touchscreen with MG confirming that the EV will come with connected car features.

Also read: MG Motor India Unveils Another Teaser On The Upcoming Comet EV
 

While powertrain details for India remain under wraps, the car’s Wuling sister car comes with the option of two battery sizes- a 17.3 kWh and a 26.7 kWh LFP pack. Both battery packs offer the same power output of 40 bhp. However, the version with the smaller battery travels 200 km on a single charge while the larger battery has a range of 300 km.

The carmaker has also tied up with online video gamer Naman Mathur (MortaL) and is working on a Gamer Edition of the Comet EV. The special edition will get unique cosmetic touches including the use of glow-in-the-dark elements inside the cabin.

