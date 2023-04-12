  • Home
MG Motor India Unveils Another Teaser On The Upcoming Comet EV

The latest teaser of the Comet EV shows the twin-screen layout that gets two 10.25-inch screens.
authorBy carandbike Team
12-Apr-23 05:12 PM IST
Highlights
  • it comes equipped with widgets of different dimensions and 3 fully customisable pages
  • it also gets controls like voice command
  • The twin displays will also be operable from the steering-mounted controls

MG Motor India has unveiled the teaser of the in-car entertainment system of its upcoming Smart EV – Comet. The video offers a sneak peek of the dual-screen system on the dashboard of the car. MG has tagged it as ‘floating twin displays’ in its teaser. The upcoming MG Comet EV will get two 10.25-inch digital screens for the instrument console and the infotainment system, respectively. 

The floating screens on the MG Comet have been seen earlier on Mahindra XUV 700 and the recently launched Hyundai Verna. Moreover, the entertainment system is equipped with widgets of different dimensions with 3 fully customisable pages to design the user interface as per customer’s choice. Further enables access to a range of entertainment, navigation, and connectivity options.

 

Also Read: MG Motor Teases Comet Gamer Edition

 The twin displays will also be operable from the steering-mounted controls

 

 In addition to the touchscreen, the infotainment system also includes a range of intuitive controls, including voice commands, making it easy for drivers to access their preferred features without taking their eyes off the road. The twin displays will also be operable from the steering-mounted controls. The MG Comet EV is said to be the brand’s most affordable electric vehicle. 

 

Also Read: Upcoming MG Comet EV To Feature Twin Screens, Voice Command System; Launch Likely By May

The Comet EV is based on the Wuling Air sold abroad

 

The standard model gets a 17.3 kWh battery that has a range of up to 200 kilometres. The second option is a 26.7 kWh pack that is said to bless the compact EV with a range of up to 300 kilometres. Based on the Wuling Air sold abroad, the three-door Comet EV has four seats, and the model sold overseas also packs a reasonably long list of safety features, including dual airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS, all-wheel disc brakes, a reverse camera, hill hold control and ISOFIX child seat mounts. 

