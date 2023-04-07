Upcoming MG Comet EV To Feature Twin Screens, Voice Command System; Launch Likely By May

As the launch of the MG Comet EV draws closer, MG Motor India has released the first picture of the dinky electric car’s interior, confirming the presence of a few key features in the process. A darkened image of a section of the Comet EV’s dashboard reveals it will feature a twin-screen setup (with both screens likely to be identical in size, at 10.25 inches) incorporated into a single, floating unit atop the dash. Also seen for the first time is the Comet’s two-spoke steering wheel; a nod to the minimalistic approach the Comet seems to adopt and encourage.

MG's latest Comet EV got all the tech bells and whistles you need to flex on the road. 💪🏼🚗 The tech-savvy squad out there, get ready for some dope tech upgrades coming your way. 🤖#CometEV #ComingSoon #UrbanMobility #TechVibe pic.twitter.com/1Y3193auYe — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) April 7, 2023

Visible on the Comet’s steering wheel is a button to activate the hatchback’s voice command system, along with the buttons for media controls. Also seen in the shot are the slim AC vents, the knobs for the climate control system and a rotary dial, which will serve as the drive mode selector, placed within the compact centre console.

The Comet EV is based on the Wuling Air (on sale in select international markets) that measures in at 2,974 mm in length, 1,505 mm in width, 1,631 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,010 mm.

Overseas, the electric hatchback is offered with two, IP67-rated battery packs that employ cells with lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) chemistry. The standard model gets a 17.3 kWh battery that has a range of up to 200 kilometres. The second option is a 26.7 kWh pack that is said to bless the compact EV with a range of up to 300 kilometres. The Air also employs a permanent magnet motor that develops a peak 41 hp and powers the rear wheels. However, MG is yet to confirm the specifics of the Comet’s battery and powertrain.

The three-door Comet EV has four seats, and the model sold overseas also packs a reasonably long list of safety features, including dual airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS, all-wheel disc brakes, a reverse camera, hill hold control and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

With its market launch likely to take place in May, the Comet EV will inevitably be viewed as an alternative to the likes of the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen eC3, as it is expected to be priced in the Rs 10 lakh to 12 lakh range (ex-showroom).