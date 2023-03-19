  • Home
  • News
  • MG Motor India Signs Agreement with WTiCabs For 100 Vehicles

MG Motor India Signs Agreement with WTiCabs For 100 Vehicles

The fleet will consist of MG Hector and MG ZS EV SUVs, which will be used for the Rent-a-car division of WTiCabs
authorBy carandbike Team
20-Mar-23 12:11 PM IST
MG Motor India Signs Agreement with WTiCabs For 100 Vehicles.jpg
Highlights
  • The agreement will provide 100 vehicles to WTiCabs' Rent-a-car business
  • The fleet will include MG Hector and MG ZS EV SUVs
  • The agreement was marked by a formal signing ceremony where the first fleet of vehicles were delivered

MG Motor India recently announced that it has signed an agreement with Integrated travel solutions company WTiCabs India for 100 vehicles. The agreement was marked by a formal signing ceremony where the first fleet of vehicles were delivered in the presence of a few executives from MG Motor India and WTiCabs. The fleet of 100 vehicles will consist of MG Hector and MG ZS EV SUVs, which will be used for the Rent-a-car division of WTiCabs.

MG Motor India Signs Agreement with WTiCabs

Speaking at the occasion, Rakesh Sidana, Senior Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said, “MG lays great importance on its relationships with its customers and our aim has been to constantly deliver on their highest expectations. Our partnership will further make MG vehicles more accessible to SUV and EV enthusiasts in India. We are deeply grateful to WTiCabs for having chosen the MG Hector and ZS EV as their choice of vehicle for their business. We wish them the very best for their future.”

The MG Hector

The MG Hector was first launched in India in 2019. The car recently went through a mid-cycle update and comes with many features like ADAS, 360-degree camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning etc. The ZS EV on the other hand is a fully electric compact SUV that features a 50.3 kWh battery with that offers a claimed range of 461 km in a single charge. The MG Hector is available at a price range of Rs. 15 to 22 lakh while the ZS EV is priced from Rs. 23 to 27 lakh in the Indian market.

Related Articles
Cars And SUVs Under Rs 50 Lakh With ADAS Tech
Cars And SUVs Under Rs 50 Lakh With ADAS Tech
3 days ago
Upcoming MG Small Electric Vehicle Christened Comet EV
Upcoming MG Small Electric Vehicle Christened Comet EV
17 days ago
Auto Sales February 2023: MG India Reports 7.4% Decline In Sales At 4193 Units
Auto Sales February 2023: MG India Reports 7.4% Decline In Sales At 4193 Units
18 days ago
Hyundai Alcazar vs Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus vs Mahindra XUV700: Specifications Comparison
Hyundai Alcazar vs Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus vs Mahindra XUV700: Specifications Comparison
19 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2015 Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire VDI
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2015 Maruti Suzuki
Swift DZire VDI
  • 37,123 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
5.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹11,198
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Ford
Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium
  • 25,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
32.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹71,669
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2013 Audi A4 2.0 TDI
2013 Audi
A4 2.0 TDI
  • 55,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.5
10
12.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
MG Hector
Starts at ₹ 14.73 Lakh
0
7.5
10
c&b expert Rating

MG Cars

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner
Used Cars by lifestyle
line