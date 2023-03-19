MG Motor India Signs Agreement with WTiCabs For 100 Vehicles

MG Motor India recently announced that it has signed an agreement with Integrated travel solutions company WTiCabs India for 100 vehicles. The agreement was marked by a formal signing ceremony where the first fleet of vehicles were delivered in the presence of a few executives from MG Motor India and WTiCabs. The fleet of 100 vehicles will consist of MG Hector and MG ZS EV SUVs, which will be used for the Rent-a-car division of WTiCabs.

Speaking at the occasion, Rakesh Sidana, Senior Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said, “MG lays great importance on its relationships with its customers and our aim has been to constantly deliver on their highest expectations. Our partnership will further make MG vehicles more accessible to SUV and EV enthusiasts in India. We are deeply grateful to WTiCabs for having chosen the MG Hector and ZS EV as their choice of vehicle for their business. We wish them the very best for their future.”

The MG Hector was first launched in India in 2019. The car recently went through a mid-cycle update and comes with many features like ADAS, 360-degree camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning etc. The ZS EV on the other hand is a fully electric compact SUV that features a 50.3 kWh battery with that offers a claimed range of 461 km in a single charge. The MG Hector is available at a price range of Rs. 15 to 22 lakh while the ZS EV is priced from Rs. 23 to 27 lakh in the Indian market.