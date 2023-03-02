Upcoming MG Small Electric Vehicle Christened Comet EV

MG had last year confirmed that it would be launching its second EV in India in 2023. Now with the launch inching closer, the carmaker has revealed the India-spec EV along with its name. While previously referred to as the MG Air EV, the small electric hatchback will go on sale in India as the MG Comet EV. MG says that the name harks back to a British aircraft that participated in an inter-continental race back in 1934.



Speaking on the new EV, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India said, “Urban mobility is at a point of inflection where new age solutions are needed to address both the current as well the forthcoming challenges. As we move further into the digital age, we will witness an exceedingly large number of innovations that could range from futuristic technologies to unique designs to clean mobility and many others. We at MG, through ‘Comet’, intend to take the needed decisive steps and a 'leap of faith' in the direction of creating solutions for a better future for each one of us.”

The Comet EV is based on the Wuling Air EV with a launch expected in the coming months.



In terms of design, the design remains identical to the Wuling Air EV with its rather quirky front end and boxy and upright proportions. The Comet will also be one of the smallest electric cars you can buy in India with the Wuling Air itself under 3 metres long.

The EV on sale in China comes equipped with two battery sizes- a 17.3 kWh and a 26.7 kWh LFP packs. Both battery packs offer the same power output of 40 bhp. However, the version with the smaller battery travels 200 km on a single charge while the larger battery has a range of 300 km.

We expect the final specifications of the India-spec model to be revealed closer to the launch. MG India has previously said that its upcoming EV will be priced below Rs 15 lakh with rivals expected to be the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.