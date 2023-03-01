  • Home
Auto Sales February 2023: MG India Reports 7.4% Decline In Sales At 4193 Units

In February 2023, MG India sold 4,193 units, reporting a year-on-year decline of 7.4 per cent.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
01-Mar-23 02:08 PM IST
MG Motor India, has released the monthly sales numbers for February 2023, and the company’s total sales stood at 4,193 units. Compared to the 4,528 vehicles sold during the same month in 2022, the Chinese-owned British brand reported a year-on-year decline of 7.4 per cent. At the same time, compared to 4,114 units sold in January 2023, the company witnessed a month-on-month growth of nearly 2 per cent. 

Also Read: MG Motor India Reports Over 4% Drop In Volume

MG currently sells four cars in India – the Hector, Astor, Gloster and the all-electric ZS EV

Earlier this year, MG Motor India launched the 2023 Hector and Hector Plus SUVs in the country. The company says that while the booking for the new Hector had been positive, the supply situation of select variants is impacted. The carmaker is also focused on ramping up the production of its premium SUV MG Gloster to cater to the demand of SUV enthusiasts.

MG currently sells four cars in India – the Hector, Astor, Gloster and the all-electric ZS EV. Out of these the Astor and the Hector are leading the company’s monthly sales right now doing an average of about 1500 to 1600 units a month each. The ZS EV brings in about 500 to 700 units a month, while the company’s flagship SUV, the MG Gloster accounts for monthly sales of around 200 units. 

line