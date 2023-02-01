  • Home
Auto Sales January 2023: MG Motor India Reports Over 4% Drop In Volume

In January 2023, MG Motor India sold 4,114 units in India, witnessing year-on-year decline of 4.45 per cent compared to 4,306 vehicles sold in January 2022.
Highlights
  • In January 2023 MG India sold 4,114 units in India.
  • In comparison, MG sold 4,306 units in January 2022.
  • In January MG also launched the 2023 Hector and Hector Plus.

MG Motor India has released the monthly sales numbers for January 2023. Last month, the company sold 4,114 units in India, witnessing year-on-year decline of 4.45 per cent compared to 4,306 vehicles sold in January 2022. At the same time, compared to the 3,899 vehicles sold in December 2022, MG witnessed a month-on-month growth of over 5.5 per cent. The company says that there has been some improvement in the supply chain, which has helped regain production momentum, however, select variants of the manufacturer still remain impacted.

Also Read: MG Motor India Records 69 Per Cent Growth In January 2022

MG currently sells four cars in India – the Hector, Astor, Gloster and the all-electric ZS EV. Out of these the Astor and the Hector are leading the company’s monthly sales right now doing an average of about 1500 to 1600 units a month each. The ZS EV brings in about 500 to 700 units a month, while the company’s flagship SUV, the MG Gloster accounts for monthly sales of around 200 units. 

Also Read: Auto Sales December 2022: MG Motor India Reports 53% YoY Growth

In January 2023, MG Motor India also launched the updated Hector and Hector Plus SUVs in India, at the 2023 Auto Expo. The new MG Hector comes with a bolder exterior, and updated interior, along with a host of new tech including Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) functions. The Hector also retains its 5, 6, and 7-seater options and its i-SMART technology with over 75 connected car features. Prices for the new Hector start at Rs. 14.73 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Hector Plus' prices start at Rs. 17.50 lakh and Rs. 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 7-seater and 6-seater respectively.

