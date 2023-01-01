Auto Sales December 2022: MG Motor India Reports 53% YoY Growth

MG Motor reported retail sales of 3,899 units in the month of December 2022. Overall numbers were much improved over December 2021, though when compared to November 2022, sales were marginally down.

The company reported a 53 per cent growth year-over-year for the Month of December 2022. Month-over-month sales meanwhile dropped by 180 units or 4.4 per cent as compared to November 2022. The company had posted sales of 4,079 units in November 2022, while the sales stood at 4,367 units in October 2022, making December the second month in a row to post a decline in month-over-month sales for the brand.

"The twin challenges of the pandemic and those presented by logistical headwinds have had an impact on production, but the coming month could see an improvement across many of these parameters", MG said in a statement.

MG is currently gearing to launch the facelifted MG Hector in the Indian market in the coming months. The compact SUV as seen in recent spy images and teasers gets a notable design update with a larger more chrome heavy grille, redesigned bumpers and tweaked tail-lamps. The cabin too will get heavy changes with a completely redesigned dashboard featuring an even larger touchscreen and more tech on board. The company is also working on a second all-electric vehicle for the Indian market which too is expected to debut in the coming months.