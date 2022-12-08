MG 4 Electric Awarded Five Star Euro NCAP Crash Safety Rating

The MG 4 Electric has been awarded a 5-star rating by Euro NCAP in their latest round of crash tests. The all-electric MG for European markets performed well in terms of occupant protection with the onboard active safety systems also performing adequately.

The MG EV was awarded a score of 83 per cent for adult occupant protection. The car offered mostly good to adequate levels of occupant protection to occupants in the frontal impact tests though chest protection for the driver was marginal. In the full-width barrier frontal impact, the agency also noticed more than recommended forward movement of the rear passenger’s head. This resulted in the agency rating protection for the area as marginal.

Side impact testing with the barrier and pole revealed good levels of protection for occupants though control of excursion (the body being thrown to the opposite side of the cabin by impact forces from a far-side collision) was poor.

For rear impact, the front seats offered good levels of whiplash and impact protection though the rear seats performed poorly. The agency noted that the rear center passenger lacked adequate head restraint resulting in the poor score.

Moving to child occupant protection, the MG 4 was awarded a 80 per cent score. The car offered ISOFIX and i-Size child restraint system (CRS) compatibility on the rear outer seats with no provisions for the same for the front passenger seat and rear centre seat. The vehicle also lacked an integrated CRS system. Euro NCAP noted that the CRS could be properly installed and accommodated in the vehicle with the agency also commending the company for providing the driver with a clear airbag deactivation warning for the co-driver seat for the fitment of a rear-facing child seat.

In terms of impact protection, the car received a good rating for both the 6-year-old and 10-year-old occupants though neck protection for the latter was weak.

Moving to pedestrian protection, the MG offered good to adequate levels of protection over the bonnet surface but with marginal or poor protection offered by stiffer regions such as the base of the windscreen and on the A-pillars. The bumper offered good or adequate protection to pedestrians’ legs and protection of the pelvis was also mostly good.

The autonomous emergency braking system also performed adequately responding to other vehicles and vulnerable road users avoiding collisions in most cases earning it a 75 per cent score for vulnerable road user protection.

The safety assist systems meanwhile were awarded a 78 per cent score with most autonomous functions performing between adequate and good.