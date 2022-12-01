  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Sales November 2022: MG Motor Posts Sales Of Over 4,000 Units

Auto Sales November 2022: MG Motor Posts Sales Of Over 4,000 Units

MG Motor sales were up 64.4 per cent year-on-year though were down by 6.6 per cent compared to October 2022.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
01-Dec-22 11:44 AM IST
Auto Sales November 2022: MG Motor Posts Sales Of Over 4,000 Units banner
Highlights
  • MG motor reports sales of 4,079 units
  • Sales up 64.4 per cent over November 2021
  • Sales down by 288 units over October 2022

MG Motor reported retail sales of 4,079 units in the month of November 2022. Overall numbers were much improved over November 2021 though when compared to October 2022 sales were marginally down.

The company posted a 64.4 per cent growth year-on-year for the Month of November – up from 2,481 units retailed in the same month last year. Month on month sales meanwhile contracted by 288 units or 6.6 per cent as compared to October 2022. The company had posted sales of 4,367 units in said month.

 MG is currently gearing to launch the facelifted MG Hector in the Indian market in the coming months. The compact SUV as seen in recent spy images and teasers gets a notable design update with a larger more chrome heavy grille, redesigned bumpers and tweaked tail-lamps. The cabin too will get heavy changes with a completely redesigned dashboard featuring an even larger touchscreen and more tech on board.

The company is also working on a second all-electric vehicle for the Indian market which too is expected to debut in the coming months.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
MG Motor Says India Sought Clarifications On Losses For First Year In Country: Report
MG Motor Says India Sought Clarifications On Losses For First Year In Country: Report
4 days ago
MG Hector Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead Of India Debut
MG Hector Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead Of India Debut
9 days ago
IT Department Visits MG Motor India's Corporate Office In Gurugram
IT Department Visits MG Motor India's Corporate Office In Gurugram
11 days ago
MG Motor Says India Sought Clarifications On Losses For First Year In Country: Report
MG Motor Says India Sought Clarifications On Losses For First Year In Country: Report
29 days ago

Question Of The Day

Pick your favourite: BYD Atto 3 or the Hyundai Tucson?

Top Festive Picks

Under 6 Lakh
Between 6 Lakh - 9 Lakh
Between 9 Lakh - 12 Lakh
Between 12 Lakh - 18 Lakh
Above 18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400
2Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
Used Cars by lifestyle
line