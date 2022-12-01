Auto Sales November 2022: MG Motor Posts Sales Of Over 4,000 Units

MG Motor reported retail sales of 4,079 units in the month of November 2022. Overall numbers were much improved over November 2021 though when compared to October 2022 sales were marginally down.

The company posted a 64.4 per cent growth year-on-year for the Month of November – up from 2,481 units retailed in the same month last year. Month on month sales meanwhile contracted by 288 units or 6.6 per cent as compared to October 2022. The company had posted sales of 4,367 units in said month.

MG is currently gearing to launch the facelifted MG Hector in the Indian market in the coming months. The compact SUV as seen in recent spy images and teasers gets a notable design update with a larger more chrome heavy grille, redesigned bumpers and tweaked tail-lamps. The cabin too will get heavy changes with a completely redesigned dashboard featuring an even larger touchscreen and more tech on board.

The company is also working on a second all-electric vehicle for the Indian market which too is expected to debut in the coming months.