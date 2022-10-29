MG Air EV India Launch Details Revealed

MG Motor India has confirmed that its second EV, and the first mass-market electric car, MG Air EV, will debut in the country next year, in 2023. The new MG Air EV will join the MG ZS EV in the company’s electric portfolio, but more so, will also be used to ferry government delegates as the ‘official EV’ of the G20 Summit, set to take place on September 9 and 10, 2023. The new MG Air EV is based on the Wuling Air EV, manufactured by SAIC-GM-Wuling since 2020, and is also the best-selling electric car in China.

According to MG Motor India, the upcoming MG Air EV will be priced below the Rs. 15 lakh bracket in the country. We expect MG Motor India to showcase the Air EV at the Auto Expo 2023 in January. The China-spec MG Air EV comes equipped with two battery sizes- a 17.3 kWh and a 26.7 kWh LFP pack. Both battery packs offer the same power output of 40 bhp however, the version with the smaller battery travels 200 km on a single charge while the larger battery has a range of 300 km. A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be standard.

Codenamed E230, the MG Air EV will be packed with the latest onboard tech but expect a slight tweak to the cabin of the EV. Moreover, the company is also expected to tune the suspension and a few other key elements of the EV according to the Indian roads and driving conditions. Moreover, the company might rebrand the Air EV in India with a new name while adorning the MG badge at the centre of the hood. While the China-spec version wears steel wheels, it is expected that MG will offer the car with alloy wheels.