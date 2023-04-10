  • Home
  • News
  • MG Motors Teases Comet Gamer Edition

MG Motors Teases Comet Gamer Edition

It collaborates with Naman Mathur (MortaL) for its upcoming EV Comet
authorBy carandbike Team
10-Apr-23 03:17 PM IST
WhatsApp Image 2023-04-10 at 15.34..jpg
Highlights
  • MG Motors is focusing to enhance the mobility experience with its Auto tech propositions
  • The updates on the partnership will be posted on MortaL and MG Motor Social media
  • The EV packs a power output of 40 bhp

MG Motors India announced a collaboration with India’s renowned gamer MortaL (Naman Mathur), for its upcoming Smart EV Comet. This association continues MG’s tech spirit which has been evident in its initiatives such as MG Xpert, Epay, MG VPhy NFT, and MGVerse. MG Motor India and MortaL join hands to redefine the possibilities of design and technology integration.

Commenting on the development, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India said, “As an auto tech brand, we have always introduced industry-leading technology across our product portfolio. Through this partnership with MortaL, we are working on something truly incredible which is sure to bring alive the fun and tech proposition of our upcoming Smart EV Comet. We believe this collaboration will resonate with both the gaming and automotive communities.”

Also Read: Upcoming MG Comet EV To Feature Twin Screens, Voice Command System; Launch Likely By May 

Expressing his views on the partnership, Naman Mathur, aka MortaL, stated, “I am beyond excited to be collaborating with MG Motor. As a gamer myself who is also passionate about cars, this announcement hits close to home for me. I know how much the gaming community values unique and stylish products, and I do not doubt that Comet will deliver just that. It is amazing to see a brand like MG recognizing the significance of gaming and trying to cater to this growing demographic.”

 The EV in global markets comes equipped with two battery sizes- a 17.3 kWh and a 26.7 kWh LFP pack. Both battery packs offer the same power output of 40 bhp. However, the version with the smaller battery travels 200 km on a single charge while the larger battery has a range of 300 km. It remains to be seen what could be offered in India. MG Motor is focusing on enhancing the mobility experience with its Auto-Tech proposition. The updates on the partnership will be posted on MortaL and MG Motors' social media. 

Related Articles
Upcoming MG Comet EV To Feature Twin Screens, Voice Command System; Launch Likely By May
Upcoming MG Comet EV To Feature Twin Screens, Voice Command System; Launch Likely By May
3 days ago
Upcoming MG Small Electric Vehicle Christened Comet EV
Upcoming MG Small Electric Vehicle Christened Comet EV
1 month ago
Auto Sales January 2023: MG Motor India Reports Over 4% Drop In Volume
Auto Sales January 2023: MG Motor India Reports Over 4% Drop In Volume
2 months ago
Auto Expo 2023: MG Euniq 7 Fuel Cell EV Makes India Debut
Auto Expo 2023: MG Euniq 7 Fuel Cell EV Makes India Debut
3 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT
2014 Skoda
Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.3
10
7.99 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Mahindra TUV300 T8
moneybagFinance up to 85%
2017 Mahindra
TUV300 T8
  • 28,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
8.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹16,922
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner