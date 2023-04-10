MG Motors Teases Comet Gamer Edition

MG Motors India announced a collaboration with India’s renowned gamer MortaL (Naman Mathur), for its upcoming Smart EV Comet. This association continues MG’s tech spirit which has been evident in its initiatives such as MG Xpert, Epay, MG VPhy NFT, and MGVerse. MG Motor India and MortaL join hands to redefine the possibilities of design and technology integration.

Commenting on the development, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India said, “As an auto tech brand, we have always introduced industry-leading technology across our product portfolio. Through this partnership with MortaL, we are working on something truly incredible which is sure to bring alive the fun and tech proposition of our upcoming Smart EV Comet. We believe this collaboration will resonate with both the gaming and automotive communities.”

Expressing his views on the partnership, Naman Mathur, aka MortaL, stated, “I am beyond excited to be collaborating with MG Motor. As a gamer myself who is also passionate about cars, this announcement hits close to home for me. I know how much the gaming community values unique and stylish products, and I do not doubt that Comet will deliver just that. It is amazing to see a brand like MG recognizing the significance of gaming and trying to cater to this growing demographic.”

The EV in global markets comes equipped with two battery sizes- a 17.3 kWh and a 26.7 kWh LFP pack. Both battery packs offer the same power output of 40 bhp. However, the version with the smaller battery travels 200 km on a single charge while the larger battery has a range of 300 km. It remains to be seen what could be offered in India. MG Motor is focusing on enhancing the mobility experience with its Auto-Tech proposition. The updates on the partnership will be posted on MortaL and MG Motors' social media.